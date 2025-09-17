Your tip
Taylor Swift 'Terrified' of Charlie Kirk 'Retaliation' Attack Against Her Amid Claims She Hid Behind Bullet Proof Screen After Receiving 'Legitimate Threats'

picture of Taylor Swift and Charlie Kirk
Source: MEGA

Taylor Swift is living in fear of being targeted in a Charlie Kirk revenge attack.

Sept. 17 2025, Published 11:43 a.m. ET

Taylor Swift is "terrified" of being targeted in a Charlie Kirk revenge attack, according to new claims.

RadarOnline.com can reveal the music superstar has been the subject of "legitimate threats" in wake of the MAGA influencer's murder, which sparked extra security measures put in the place when the star attended fiancé Travis Kelce’s NFL opener last weekend.

Safety Concerns

picture of Taylor Swift and security wall
Source: @joeyjo35t/X

Swift hid behind a security wall as she took her seat to watch Travis Kelce's NFL season opener.

Video footage, which went viral, saw a bullet proof wall erected to guard Swift as she made her way to her seat for the game.

The secrecy behind her appearance sparked a frenzy among her fanbase, with many of her followers believing age was attempting to hide a baby bump.

However, insiders claim there was a more sinister reason behind the wall.

A source told the Daily Mail: "They used the screen to keep her safe.

"They have used that screen before, but usually it is for the President or someone like that, not a celebrity. But this was a weird week."

Screen Protector

Source: @joeyjo35t/X

The superstar was filmed walking behind the screen.

Conservative activist Kirk, 31, was assassinated by a gunman last Wednesday while speaking at Utah Valley University.

Meanwhile, Swift is a known liberal who has backed the last two Democratic Party candidates, in the 2020 and 2024 presidential elections.

Kirk even spoke about Swift a fornight before his death, remarking on her recent engagement to tight end Kelce, 35.

"This is something that I hope will make Taylor Swift more conservative," he said, before adding that the singer should "submit" to her future husband.

Kirk also controversially said the sportsman could "de-radicalize" Swift from being "a cat lady to a J.D. Vance supporter."

Kirk Jibes

picture of Charlie Kirk

Kirk previously poked an at Swift's political stance.

For her part, Swift is said to have been left in shock at Kirk's very public assassination. And it is that trauma, coupled with her ongoing issues of stalking, that has meant those around her are not 'taking any chances' when it comes to safety.

Another insider added: "Taylor had concerns because she has received hate mail from the same kinds of extreme group.

"Charlie's murder, and the weirdness with her stalkers, is why she will take serious measures to increase her security and only a core group of people know what her schedule is.

Photo of Donald Trump
Source: MEGA

Donald Trump has also mocked Swift for backing Kamala Harris.

"She was targeted by far-right extremist groups after going against Donald Trump (by endorsing Kamala Harris) and there are legitimate concerns about some of the threats that have been made. They aren't taking any chances."

In August last year, Swift found herself the target of a foiled terror attack in Vienna, Austria, and was forced to cancel three of her Eras world tour dates in the capital. She later said the incident filled her with a "new sense of fear."

picture of Taylor Swift
Source: MEGA

Swift is not taking any risks when it comes to her safety.

It came days after three young girls were tragically knifed to death while at a Taylor Swift-themed dance class in Southport, England.

The incidents have understandably left Swift on high alert, with the singer previously revealing that she always carries QuikClot – army grade bandage dressing – "for gunshot or stab wounds."

"You get enough stalkers trying to break into your house and you kind of start prepping for bad things," she said in 2019.

