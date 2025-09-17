EXCLUSIVE: 'He's Mine!' How Sarah Ferguson Exploded With Sexual Jealousy After Hearing Princess Diana Had Held Secret Meeting With JFK Jr.

At the time, she was newly divorced from Prince Andrew and reportedly set her sights on the son of the former US president.

"Sarah went on about John endlessly, as though they already had a connection," one insider said.

"It was like watching a schoolgirl infatuation. When she discovered Diana had seen him first, she lost her temper and shouted, 'He's mine – why can’t she just stay away?'"

According to Lownie, Ferguson had invited Kennedy Jr. for drinks in 1996, despite knowing he was dating actress Daryl Hannah. Kennedy Jr. initially accepted before canceling, citing another engagement.

Ferguson, suspicious, allegedly ordered her staff to watch his apartment to check whether he was telling the truth.

Her jealousy deepened when she learned Diana had held a discreet half-hour meeting with Kennedy Jr. at a New York hotel over Christmas 1995.

Royal aides later suggested Diana partly arranged the meeting to provoke her sister-in-law.