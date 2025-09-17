Your tip
EXCLUSIVE: 'He's Mine!' How Sarah Ferguson Exploded With Sexual Jealousy After Hearing Princess Diana Had Held Secret Meeting With JFK Jr.

photo of sarah ferfuson and princess diana
Source: MEGA

Sarah Ferguson exploded with sexual jealousy after discovering Princess Diana met with the son of the former US president.

Sept. 17 2025, Published 11:15 a.m. ET

Sarah Ferguson exploded with sexual jealousy after discovering Princess Diana had secretly met John F. Kennedy Jr. before her – with sources telling RadarOnline.com the randy Duchess of York fumed: "He's mine!"

Our sources' information is backed up by revelations in Entitled: The Rise and Fall of the House of York, a new biography by Andrew Lownie, which alleges Ferguson, now 65, developed an intense infatuation with Kennedy Jr. in the mid-1990s.

The Infatuation With Kennedy Jr.

After her divorce, Ferguson was all about the son of the former US president.
Source: MEGA

At the time, she was newly divorced from Prince Andrew and reportedly set her sights on the son of the former US president.

"Sarah went on about John endlessly, as though they already had a connection," one insider said.

"It was like watching a schoolgirl infatuation. When she discovered Diana had seen him first, she lost her temper and shouted, 'He's mine – why can’t she just stay away?'"

According to Lownie, Ferguson had invited Kennedy Jr. for drinks in 1996, despite knowing he was dating actress Daryl Hannah. Kennedy Jr. initially accepted before canceling, citing another engagement.

Ferguson, suspicious, allegedly ordered her staff to watch his apartment to check whether he was telling the truth.

Her jealousy deepened when she learned Diana had held a discreet half-hour meeting with Kennedy Jr. at a New York hotel over Christmas 1995.

Royal aides later suggested Diana partly arranged the meeting to provoke her sister-in-law.

Photo of John F. Kennedy Jr.
Source: MEGA

Their meeting was one of many moments during Princess Diana's turbulent final years.

Patrick Jephson, Diana's former private secretary, said in JFK Jr.: An Intimate Oral Biography: "Diana wanted it to be discreet because it had all the makings of a great gossip story.

"Partly, I think, because Sarah had the hots for him and Diana wanted to do one up on her."Lownie's book further claims Ferguson gave Kennedy Jr. the code name 'Number Nine,' supposedly to mark his place in the order of her romantic interests. Friends described her obsession as consuming.

"Sarah would lose hours going through magazines filled with his photos, clipping out the swimsuit shots and chatting as though they were already a couple," a confidante recalled. "To her it felt real, despite the fact they had never even met."

Ferguson, meanwhile, was battling her own scandals, including her divorce.
Source: MEGA

For Diana, the brief encounter with Kennedy Jr. was one of many moments of intrigue during her turbulent final years.

By the mid-1990s she was separated from Prince Charles and grappling with relentless press attention.

Friends described her as "both vulnerable and mischievous," often "enjoying the thrill of stories that would capture the public imagination."

Ferguson, meanwhile, was battling her own scandals.

Nicknamed 'Fergie' by the tabloids, she endured scrutiny for her spending habits and personal life after her divorce. Kennedy Jr., then America's most eligible bachelor, represented both glamour and escape.

"To Sarah, John was pure fantasy," one source said. "He had the looks, the charm, and the aura of someone who could sweep her away from all the troubles clouding her life."

Kennedy Jr. went on to marry Calvin Klein publicist Carolyn Bessette in 1996, creating one of the most high-profile romances of the decade.

Their relationship – and tragic deaths in a plane crash in 1999 – has since become the subject of endless fascination.

Kennedy Jr. went on to marry Calvin Klein publicist Carolyn Bessette in 1996.
Source: MEGA

