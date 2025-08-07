EXCLUSIVE: How Sarah Ferguson ‘Lived Like a Henry VIII-Style Hog’ While Married to Prince Andrew — Gorging on Meat Feasts Every Day and Racking Up $4MILLION in Debts

The Duchess of York was the “Duchess of Greed” – who gorged on slabs of meat every day, had a butler put her watercress on ice and racked up millions in debts, a new book sensationally claims.

RadarOnline.com can reveal the tome, based on four years of research and hundreds of interviews, depicts Sarah Ferguson’s life as a swirl of extravagance, unpaid bills, questionable charity deals and roast dinners fit for a Tudor monarch.

The royal family has tried to stop the publication of renowned historian Andrew Lownie’s Entitled, about the rise and fall of Fergie and her shamed husband, Prince Andrew, now a royal exile and recluse thanks to his scandalous relationship with pedophile Jeffrey Epstein.