Dolly Parton's Co-star and Horror Icon Who 'Touched Countless Lives' Dies Aged 84
Sept. 17 2025, Published 10:16 a.m. ET
Paula Shaw, who starred alongside Dolly Parton and Burt Reynolds in the 1982 hit film The Best Little Whorehouse in Texas, has passed away at age 84, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Shaw was best known for portraying Pamela Vorhees, the mom of notorious fictional serial killer Jason, in the 2003 horror flick Freddy vs Jason, as well as numerous Hallmark Channel holiday movies.
She died in her sleep at home in Vancouver after battling an unnamed but "lengthy illness," according to a statement posted to the website for her acting workshop, The Max with Paula Shaw, which she shed for nearly 30-years at the Esalen Institute in Big Sur, California.
'Freddy Vs. Jason' Star Paula Shaw Died 'Peacefully' in Her Sleep
The statement read: "It is with heavy hearts that we announce Paula passed away peacefully on Wednesday Sept. 10, 2025 morning at 9:00 am.
"Paula touched countless lives through The MAX, the Mastery, and her transformational work. Her legacy lives on in the communities she created and the lives she changed."
Hallmark Co-stars Pay Tribute to Paula Shaw
After The Max shared news of Shaw's death, Hallmark star Julie Sherman Wolfe took to Instagram to pay tribute to her Hanukkah on Rye co-star.
She shared a photo of Shaw along with the caption: "So sad to hear about Paula Shaw's passing.
"We often chatted on Facetime after she filmed Hanukkah on Rye, mostly about our shared heritage (and trying to figure out if we were related!) We never found out, but it didn't matter.
"She will always be one of my honorary bubbies."
Paula Shaw's Hollywood Legacy
Horror movie fans also honored Shaw on social media, sharing photos and gifts of her fictional hockey mask-wearing, machete-wielding son Jason as they bid farewell to the scream queen.
One fan recalled meeting the "utterly wonderful" Shaw at a horror genre convention, writing: "She was at horrorcons even this year, utterly wonderful lady who enthralled all with stories. Peace be on her and she must know she leaves this plane with the love of many."
Another X user said: "Rest in peace, Paula Shaw. The Jason's introduction scene of the Freddy vs. Jason movie as a child will always hold a special place in my heart. I first saw her as Jason's mother then saw the original Betsy Palmer in Friday the 13th 1 & 2."
A third commented, "The One and Only Pamela Voorhees, rest easy Paula," as a fourth echoed, "Damn. She was a great Pamela. RIP."
EXCLUSIVE: Kourtney Kardashian, 46, and Travis Barker, 49, Planning to Have Another Baby Together Nearly Two Years After Welcoming Son Rocky – 'They've Been Trying the Old Fashion Way Nonstop'
Shaw's Hollywood career began in the late 60s when she moved to Los Angeles for the West Coast debut of Gus Weill's Geese.
She went on to auditioned for Lee Strasberg and was invited to join The Actors Studio. Later she joined the improv group Synergy Trust.
The Freddy vs. Jason star appeared on hit TV shows including The Bob Newhart Show, Three's Company and Starsky & Hutch, among others.
In film adaptation by the same name of the Broadway musical The Best Little Whorehouse in Texas, Shaw played Wulla Jean, the original owner of the real-life illegal brothel, the Chicken Ranch, at the center of the comedy.