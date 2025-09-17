Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > Celebrity > Celebrity Death

Dolly Parton's Co-star and Horror Icon Who 'Touched Countless Lives' Dies Aged 84

Split photo of Dolly Parton and Paula Shaw
Source: MEGA; HALLMARK ENTERTAINMENT

Dolly Parton's former co-star Paula Shaw has passed away aged 84.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Sept. 17 2025, Published 10:16 a.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add Radar on Google

Paula Shaw, who starred alongside Dolly Parton and Burt Reynolds in the 1982 hit film The Best Little Whorehouse in Texas, has passed away at age 84, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Shaw was best known for portraying Pamela Vorhees, the mom of notorious fictional serial killer Jason, in the 2003 horror flick Freddy vs Jason, as well as numerous Hallmark Channel holiday movies.

She died in her sleep at home in Vancouver after battling an unnamed but "lengthy illness," according to a statement posted to the website for her acting workshop, The Max with Paula Shaw, which she shed for nearly 30-years at the Esalen Institute in Big Sur, California.

Article continues below advertisement

'Freddy Vs. Jason' Star Paula Shaw Died 'Peacefully' in Her Sleep

Tap Here To Add Radar Online as A Trusted SourceAdd Radar Online as A Trusted Source on Google
Photo of Paula Shaw
Source: HALLMARK ENTERTAINMENT

Shaw starred alongside Parton in 'The Best Little Whorehouse in Texas' as well as numerous Hallmark movies.

The statement read: "It is with heavy hearts that we announce Paula passed away peacefully on Wednesday Sept. 10, 2025 morning at 9:00 am.

"Paula touched countless lives through The MAX, the Mastery, and her transformational work. Her legacy lives on in the communities she created and the lives she changed."

Article continues below advertisement

Hallmark Co-stars Pay Tribute to Paula Shaw

Photo of Julie Sherman Wolfe's Instagram story tribute to Paula Shaw
Source: @julie_sherman_wolfe/instagram

Shaw's 'Hanukkah on Rye' co-star Julie Sherman Wolfe paid tribute to the actress on her Instagram story.

After The Max shared news of Shaw's death, Hallmark star Julie Sherman Wolfe took to Instagram to pay tribute to her Hanukkah on Rye co-star.

She shared a photo of Shaw along with the caption: "So sad to hear about Paula Shaw's passing.

"We often chatted on Facetime after she filmed Hanukkah on Rye, mostly about our shared heritage (and trying to figure out if we were related!) We never found out, but it didn't matter.

"She will always be one of my honorary bubbies."

Article continues below advertisement

Paula Shaw's Hollywood Legacy

Photo of Paula Shaw
Source: WARNER BROS

Shaw played the iconic role of Jason Voorhees' mother Pamela in the hit horror flick 'Freddy vs. Jason.'

Horror movie fans also honored Shaw on social media, sharing photos and gifts of her fictional hockey mask-wearing, machete-wielding son Jason as they bid farewell to the scream queen.

One fan recalled meeting the "utterly wonderful" Shaw at a horror genre convention, writing: "She was at horrorcons even this year, utterly wonderful lady who enthralled all with stories. Peace be on her and she must know she leaves this plane with the love of many."

Another X user said: "Rest in peace, Paula Shaw. The Jason's introduction scene of the Freddy vs. Jason movie as a child will always hold a special place in my heart. I first saw her as Jason's mother then saw the original Betsy Palmer in Friday the 13th 1 & 2."

A third commented, "The One and Only Pamela Voorhees, rest easy Paula," as a fourth echoed, "Damn. She was a great Pamela. RIP."

READ MORE ON Celebrity
photo of kourtney kardashian

EXCLUSIVE: Kourtney Kardashian, 46, and Travis Barker, 49, Planning to Have Another Baby Together Nearly Two Years After Welcoming Son Rocky – 'They've Been Trying the Old Fashion Way Nonstop'

photo of Kate Gosselin

EXCLUSIVE: Kate Gosselin's Cash Crisis Exposed — Ex-TLC Queen Admits Legal Battles Forced Her to Return to 12-hour Nursing Shifts Years After Family's Reality Show Was Canceled

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Photo of Paula Shaw
Source: @HALLMARK/YOUTUBE

Shaw's acting career began in Los Angeles in the late 1960s.

Shaw's Hollywood career began in the late 60s when she moved to Los Angeles for the West Coast debut of Gus Weill's Geese.

She went on to auditioned for Lee Strasberg and was invited to join The Actors Studio. Later she joined the improv group Synergy Trust.

The Freddy vs. Jason star appeared on hit TV shows including The Bob Newhart Show, Three's Company and Starsky & Hutch, among others.

In film adaptation by the same name of the Broadway musical The Best Little Whorehouse in Texas, Shaw played Wulla Jean, the original owner of the real-life illegal brothel, the Chicken Ranch, at the center of the comedy.

NewsInvestigationsVideoExclusivesPoliticsEntertainmentReality TVTrue CrimeSportsRoyals
About UsEditor's NotesNewsletterContact UsNews TipsMediaAdvertisingYouTubeFlipboardNews Break
Privacy PolicyTerms of UseDMCA PolicyCookie PolicyOpt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
RadarOnline Logo

© Copyright 2025 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.