Dolly Parton's Co-star and Horror Icon Who 'Touched Countless Lives' Dies Aged 84

Paula Shaw, who starred alongside Dolly Parton and Burt Reynolds in the 1982 hit film The Best Little Whorehouse in Texas, has passed away at age 84, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Shaw was best known for portraying Pamela Vorhees, the mom of notorious fictional serial killer Jason, in the 2003 horror flick Freddy vs Jason, as well as numerous Hallmark Channel holiday movies.

She died in her sleep at home in Vancouver after battling an unnamed but "lengthy illness," according to a statement posted to the website for her acting workshop, The Max with Paula Shaw, which she shed for nearly 30-years at the Esalen Institute in Big Sur, California.