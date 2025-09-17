EXCLUSIVE: Royal Family Alcoholism Shame — Queen's Sister 'Developed Horrific Condition in Womb' Due to Their Mother's 'Out-of-Control' Boozing

The author suggests while the princess did not display the condition's most obvious facial markers, her volatile personality and lifelong health issues are consistent with children exposed to alcohol in the womb.

"Margaret showed classic signs of fetal alcohol syndrome – impulsive behavior, difficulty with learning, stunted growth and sudden mood swings," Secrest said.

"These are traits we now understand as part of the syndrome, though in her day they were simply dismissed as her being spoiled or difficult."

Fetal alcohol syndrome, first identified in the 1970s, is caused by alcohol exposure during pregnancy.

It can impair learning and memory, reduce emotional control and, in some cases, lead to nervous breakdowns.

Margaret died in 2002 aged 72 after years of ill health, including multiple strokes.