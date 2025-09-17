Your tip
Exclusive

EXCLUSIVE: Monster Mom Sentenced to 39 Years Behind Bars After Torturing Child by Regularly Draining Blood to Falsely Claim an Illness and Collect Over $18K in Fraudulent Medicaid Benefits

A criminal complaint revealed Jorden Borders forced her children to undergo repeated blood withdrawals.
Source: LAKELAND PBS/YOUTUBE

Monster mom Jorden Borders was sentenced to 39 years behind bars in Minnesota.

Sept. 17 2025, Published 8:00 a.m. ET

Vampire mom Jorden Borders was sentenced to 39 years behind bars in Minnesota after torturing her three kids – and even regularly draining one of his blood – to falsely purport that they were sick, so she could collect over $18,000 in fraudulent Medicaid benefits, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Following a three-week trial, Borders, 35, was convicted on all 11 counts against her, including charges of child torture, stalking, theft by false representation and attempted murder, according to a press release from state Attorney General Keith Ellison.

'Medical Child Abuse' Allegations

A criminal complaint revealed Jorden Borders forced her children to undergo repeated blood withdrawals.

The AG had previously stated that the monstrous mother committed "medical child abuse by performing specific acts against her children that led to them presenting with false medical conditions to their medical providers."

Lawmen began investigating Borders in May 2022 for alleged child maltreatment after one son was admitted to a local children's hospital because his hemoglobin numbers were dangerously low.

A criminal complaint says the conwoman's offspring had admitted that Borders would forcibly withdraw blood from the boy, who was just 9 at the time.

"Borders also self-diagnosed her children with other diseases," including osteogenesis imperfecta (brittle bone disease) and forced her children to wear boots, casts and neck braces even though they did not have any identified fractures or diagnosed injuries, Ellison said months before her sentencing.

'Instructions To Appear Sick'

Testimony described the children being beaten with objects and subjected to threats of violence.
Testimony described the children being beaten with objects and subjected to threats of violence.

The AG further claimed one child recalled Borders would instruct the minor to vomit at a physician, even though there was no need, and coached him on how to cough to dupe a doctor into prescribing unnecessary asthma medication.

Ellison also shared the children testified Borders hit them with charging cords, belts and spoons, "made them stand outside in the cold without clothing until their bodies felt like burning, withheld food, and regularly threatened to kill them" with knives and guns.

He charges that the lies were spun to collect substantial monetary aid – and obtain personal care assistant services.

Ellison called Borders' actions "heinous" and added: "I am praying for her children's recovery from the suffering and trauma they endured."

