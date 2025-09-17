EXCLUSIVE: Monster Mom Sentenced to 39 Years Behind Bars After Torturing Child by Regularly Draining Blood to Falsely Claim an Illness and Collect Over $18K in Fraudulent Medicaid Benefits

Vampire mom Jorden Borders was sentenced to 39 years behind bars in Minnesota after torturing her three kids – and even regularly draining one of his blood – to falsely purport that they were sick, so she could collect over $18,000 in fraudulent Medicaid benefits, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Following a three-week trial, Borders, 35, was convicted on all 11 counts against her, including charges of child torture, stalking, theft by false representation and attempted murder, according to a press release from state Attorney General Keith Ellison.