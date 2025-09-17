EXCLUSIVE: Kourtney Kardashian, 46, and Travis Barker, 49, Planning to Have Another Baby Together Nearly Two Years After Welcoming Son Rocky – 'They've Been Trying the Old Fashion Way Nonstop'
Sept. 17 2025, Published 7:30 a.m. ET
Kourtney Kardashian recently denied pregnancy rumors, and RadarOnline.com can reveal she and Travis Barker, parents to 21-month-old Rocky, are hoping for another child.
"They've been trying the old-fashioned way pretty much nonstop," confirmed the source. "If that doesn't work this time, using a surrogate is on the table. That worked out well for [her sisters] Kim and Khloe."
Plans For Another Baby...Or Twins
While the reality star, 46, and the Blink-182 drummer, 49, have been soaking up the toddler stage with Rocky, they have found themselves craving another go-round – or two.
"They both think having twins would be a huge plus," added the source.
Kourtney's Baby Bliss Bubble
Kourtney, who has three older kids with ex Scott Disick (Mason, 15, Penelope, 13, and Reign, 10), has been vocal about loving the infant phase of motherhood – what she calls the "baby bliss bubble."
Said the source: "Kourtney really wants more kids, and she has Travis' full support."