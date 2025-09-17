Your tip
Home > Exclusives > Kourtney Kardashian
Exclusive

EXCLUSIVE: Kourtney Kardashian, 46, and Travis Barker, 49, Planning to Have Another Baby Together Nearly Two Years After Welcoming Son Rocky – 'They've Been Trying the Old Fashion Way Nonstop'

photo of kourtney kardashian
Source: MEGA

Kourtney Kardashian, 46, and Travis Barker, 49, are planning another baby together nearly two years after Rocky.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Sept. 17 2025, Published 7:30 a.m. ET

Kourtney Kardashian recently denied pregnancy rumors, and RadarOnline.com can reveal she and Travis Barker, parents to 21-month-old Rocky, are hoping for another child.

"They've been trying the old-fashioned way pretty much nonstop," confirmed the source. "If that doesn't work this time, using a surrogate is on the table. That worked out well for [her sisters] Kim and Khloe."

Plans For Another Baby...Or Twins

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker hope for another child while cherishing time with Rocky.
Source: MEGA

While the reality star, 46, and the Blink-182 drummer, 49, have been soaking up the toddler stage with Rocky, they have found themselves craving another go-round – or two.

"They both think having twins would be a huge plus," added the source.

Kourtney's Baby Bliss Bubble

Kourtney is weighing surrogacy, which proved successful for sisters Kim and Khloe Kardashian.
Source: MEGA

Kourtney, who has three older kids with ex Scott Disick (Mason, 15, Penelope, 13, and Reign, 10), has been vocal about loving the infant phase of motherhood – what she calls the "baby bliss bubble."

Said the source: "Kourtney really wants more kids, and she has Travis' full support."

