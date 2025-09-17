EXCLUSIVE: Kourtney Kardashian, 46, and Travis Barker, 49, Planning to Have Another Baby Together Nearly Two Years After Welcoming Son Rocky – 'They've Been Trying the Old Fashion Way Nonstop'

Kourtney Kardashian recently denied pregnancy rumors, and RadarOnline.com can reveal she and Travis Barker, parents to 21-month-old Rocky, are hoping for another child.

"They've been trying the old-fashioned way pretty much nonstop," confirmed the source. "If that doesn't work this time, using a surrogate is on the table. That worked out well for [her sisters] Kim and Khloe."