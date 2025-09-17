EXCLUSIVE: Kate Gosselin's Cash Crisis Exposed — Ex-TLC Queen Admits Legal Battles Forced Her to Return to 12-hour Nursing Shifts Years After Family's Reality Show Was Canceled

Fans were shocked to learn that reality vet Kate Gosselin has been working 12-hour shifts in pediatric home health care.

The 50-year-old rose to fame on TLC's Jon & Kate Plus 8 and continued her TV career with Kate Plus 8 after her 2009 divorce from Jon Gosselin, as well as stints on The View, Dancing With the Stars, Celebrity Wife Swap, a dating show and Special Forces, among others.

But now she said she needs to work for the money.

RadarOnline.com can reveal the mom to twins Cara and Madelyn, 24, and 21-year-old sextuplets Collin, Hannah, Joel, Aaden, Alexis and Leah recently posted a TikTok where she responded to viewers' questions.