EXCLUSIVE: Kate Gosselin's Cash Crisis Exposed — Ex-TLC Queen Admits Legal Battles Forced Her to Return to 12-hour Nursing Shifts Years After Family's Reality Show Was Canceled
Sept. 17 2025, Published 7:00 a.m. ET
Fans were shocked to learn that reality vet Kate Gosselin has been working 12-hour shifts in pediatric home health care.
The 50-year-old rose to fame on TLC's Jon & Kate Plus 8 and continued her TV career with Kate Plus 8 after her 2009 divorce from Jon Gosselin, as well as stints on The View, Dancing With the Stars, Celebrity Wife Swap, a dating show and Special Forces, among others.
But now she said she needs to work for the money.
RadarOnline.com can reveal the mom to twins Cara and Madelyn, 24, and 21-year-old sextuplets Collin, Hannah, Joel, Aaden, Alexis and Leah recently posted a TikTok where she responded to viewers' questions.
Kate's Money Issues
Asked why she wasn't "set for life" from her many TV gigs, the Pennsylvania native replied: "I wish. I spent soooooooo much money on attorneys. That killed us!"
Kate blamed her rancorous divorce from Jon and subsequent custody battle.
Jon got sole custody of Hannah and Collin in 2018, who are both estranged from their mother.
Court Issues Caused Money Troubles
EXCLUSIVE: Leonardo DiCaprio's 'Titanic' Bombshell – Hollywood Hunk's 'Biggest Regret' About the Film That Made Him a Global Superstar Is Revealed Nearly Three Decades Later
"Sickening, but I was drug into court constantly and that costs a TON," she said. "Sad because my kids could have a lot more saved, I could have a retirement [fund]."