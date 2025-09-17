EXCLUSIVE: Leonardo DiCaprio's 'Titanic' Bombshell – Hollywood Hunk's 'Biggest Regret' About the Film That Made Him a Global Superstar Is Revealed Nearly Three Decades Later

However, back in 2022, it was revealed how the Hollywood icon almost missed out on the role that completely shifted his acting career and made him into a global superstar.

Longtime A-lister Leonardo DiCaprio has one regret – he didn't star in 1997's Boogie Nights, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Leo had to turn down the part because he'd just committed to Titanic .

"I just thought it was a masterpiece," the Oscar winner, 50, said, though he admitted he "can't imagine anyone but Mark [Wahlberg] in it."

The actor's alleged diva attitude almost made him miss out on the opportunity.

In an interview with GQ magazine, the film's director, James Cameron, recalled casting process for the film.

While Kate Winslet was casted early on, DiCaprio was a bit more difficult.

Before trying for a screen test, things became rocky, according to Cameron who said: “He came back a couple of days later, and I had the camera set up to record the video. He didn’t know he was going to test. He thought it was another meeting to meet Kate.”

The director claimed he refused to read with Winslet, which almost brought his audition for the huge role to an end.

DiCaprio ended up agreeing to do the screen test and secured the role.