Major Blow In Madeleine McCann Case: Prime Suspect Christian Brueckner Walks Free From Prison and Investigators Now Fear He'll 'Vanish'

A chilling image showed Brueckner wearing a red and white striped shirt as he sat in the rear seat with his hand up in the air.

He had been serving a seven-year prison sentence for an unrelated sex crime, five years after he was first named as a suspect in connection with Madeleine's case — which his legal team denies any connection with.

Brueckner was already serving the sentence for raping a 72-year-old woman in part of Portugal's Algarve region where Madeleine went missing in 2007.

His freedom comes despite prosecutors branding him "dangerous" and warning "you have to expect him to commit further crimes".