EXCLUSIVE: Mickey Rourke's Fall From Grace – Hollywood Wildman Living a Reclusive Life in 'a Beat-up Beverly Hills Home' After Being Kicked Off 'Celebrity Big Brother'

According to reports, the Wrestler star, 72, hasn't been tending to his personal appearance lately either. He even seems to be neglecting to wear any of his rumored hairpieces, making him look even older and more disheveled.

As readers know, the movie tough guy was kicked out of the Big Brother house for using "threatening and aggressive" language toward Chris Hughes, accusing his fellow contestant of eyeballing him while talking about a "rat" in the house.

The 9 1/2 Weeks star also made comments to singer-dancer JoJo Siwa that she deemed homophobic.

To his credit, he apologized after learning he was getting bumped from the show.