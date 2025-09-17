Your tip
EXCLUSIVE: Mickey Rourke's Fall From Grace – Hollywood Wildman Living a Reclusive Life in 'a Beat-up Beverly Hills Home' After Being Kicked Off 'Celebrity Big Brother'

Mickey Rourke has been living a reclusive life in a beat-up Beverly Hills home after his 'Celebrity Big Brother' exit.

Sept. 17 2025, Published 6:15 a.m. ET

Former '80s stud Mickey Rourke has become a total recluse since being banished in disgrace from the U.K.'s Celebrity Big Brother house in April, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

"It's shocking how low he's fallen," shared an insider.

Chris Hughes was targeted by Mickey Rourke during his short-lived stint on 'Celebrity Big Brother.'
The source added: "He lives in a beat-up place in Beverly Hills where the curtains are always drawn and the landscaping is unkempt. The neighbors must hate him – it's a total eyesore.

"He rarely goes out and has his assistant fetching things for him. There's no doubt he's humiliated over what happened on Celebrity Big Brother, and that's contributed to his deep funk."

According to reports, the Wrestler star, 72, hasn't been tending to his personal appearance lately either. He even seems to be neglecting to wear any of his rumored hairpieces, making him look even older and more disheveled.

As readers know, the movie tough guy was kicked out of the Big Brother house for using "threatening and aggressive" language toward Chris Hughes, accusing his fellow contestant of eyeballing him while talking about a "rat" in the house.

The 9 1/2 Weeks star also made comments to singer-dancer JoJo Siwa that she deemed homophobic.

To his credit, he apologized after learning he was getting bumped from the show.

JoJo Siwa was among the contestants offended by Mickey Rourke's remarks inside the reality house.
"I'm sorry ... I stepped over the line, and I take responsibility for doing the wrong thing," he said.

"I lost my temper, and I've been trying to work on it my whole life. And I wish I would have had better self-control, and I'm very sorry."

The indie thriller 'Mascots' has cast Mickey Rourke in a starring role despite his recent controversies.
The insider said the incident left the trigger-tempered actor completely dejected and living like a hermit, before adding: "He goes days at a time without going out, he's paranoid about being 'watched' after venting his political views, which are inflammatory at best, plus he's gorging on junk food and shunning old friends.

"Luckily for him, he's still getting work, but he's just misery incarnate," tattles the tipster. "In fact, he just landed a starring role in Mascots, an indie thriller set to start filming this fall.

"But he's obviously not taking care of himself and it's very worrisome."

