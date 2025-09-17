Your tip
EXCLUSIVE: Watch Out, Billy Ray Cyrus! 'Hollywood's Most Eligible Bachelor' Kevin Costner Eyeing the Country Crooner's New Lady Elizabeth Hurley – 'He'd Jump at the Chance to Get With Her'

Source: MEGA

Kevin Costner is eyeing Billy Ray Cyrus' new lady, Elizabeth Hurley, as insiders reveal his keen interest.

Sept. 17 2025, Published 6:00 a.m. ET

Kevin Costner had a massive crush on Elizabeth Hurley when he was dating her roommate in the late 1990s – and RadarOnline.com can reveal he's waiting in the wings and ready to pounce if things don't work out between her and Billy Ray Cyrus, 63.

Elizabeth Hurley was rumored to have shared a past connection with Kevin Costner in the late '90s.
Costner, 70, knew Hurley, 60, in her prime in the late '90s, "and always thought she was smoking hot," said the source.

"There was a genuine connection there, and rumors circulated they may have actually hooked up, though neither one of them ever admitted it."

Christine Baumgartner's divorce from Costner preceded renewed thoughts about Hurley.
Costner has thought about Hurley a lot in the months after his bitter divorce from Christine Baumgartner, 51, said the source.

"So if the opportunity ever arose, he'd jump at the chance to get with her. Of course, the only thing in the way is Billy Ray."

Cyrus and Hurley confirmed their romance on Easter Sunday with PDA-filled photos on social media.

