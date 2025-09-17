EXCLUSIVE: Watch Out, Billy Ray Cyrus! 'Hollywood's Most Eligible Bachelor' Kevin Costner Eyeing the Country Crooner's New Lady Elizabeth Hurley – 'He'd Jump at the Chance to Get With Her'

Kevin Costner had a massive crush on Elizabeth Hurley when he was dating her roommate in the late 1990s – and RadarOnline.com can reveal he's waiting in the wings and ready to pounce if things don't work out between her and Billy Ray Cyrus , 63.

Elizabeth Hurley was rumored to have shared a past connection with Kevin Costner in the late '90s.

Costner, 70, knew Hurley, 60, in her prime in the late '90s, "and always thought she was smoking hot," said the source.

"There was a genuine connection there, and rumors circulated they may have actually hooked up, though neither one of them ever admitted it."