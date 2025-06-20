Madeleine McCann Twist: Woman Who Paid $1.7K Fine to Free Prime Suspect Christian Brueckner Is Former Cop Who 'Investigated' Him — As Charges Were 'Not Justified'

According to reports, the mystery donor previously worked with the German FBI, known as the BKA, and she claimed she was involved in wiretapping Brueckner's jail cell. Without his fine paid off, Brueckner would have been kept behind bars until at least January, which would have given investigators more time to look into evidence about his possible involvement in McCann's disappearance.

The woman, who has yet to be publicly named, claimed she worked in the field of "Operative Technology Audio," and is said to have been involved in bugging Brueckner's prison cell.

However, the ex cop confirmed: "I never had personal contact with Christian B," and explained paying off his fine was a huge "misunderstanding," as she tried desperately to reverse the payment.

She is also said to have believed the fine was due to Brueckner insulting a police officer, something she said "wasn't justified."