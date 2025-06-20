Madeleine McCann Twist: Woman Who Paid $1.7K Fine to Free Prime Suspect Christian Brueckner Is Former Cop Who 'Investigated' Him — As Charges Were 'Not Justified'
The prime suspect in the Madeleine McCann case has a former cop to thank as she has paid for his early release from behind bars, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Christian Brueckner was able to get his nearly $1,800 outstanding court fine paid thanks to the donor, who is said to have previously investigated the vile suspect, and now he is set to walk free in less than three months.
Who Is The Mysterious Woman?
According to reports, the mystery donor previously worked with the German FBI, known as the BKA, and she claimed she was involved in wiretapping Brueckner's jail cell. Without his fine paid off, Brueckner would have been kept behind bars until at least January, which would have given investigators more time to look into evidence about his possible involvement in McCann's disappearance.
The woman, who has yet to be publicly named, claimed she worked in the field of "Operative Technology Audio," and is said to have been involved in bugging Brueckner's prison cell.
However, the ex cop confirmed: "I never had personal contact with Christian B," and explained paying off his fine was a huge "misunderstanding," as she tried desperately to reverse the payment.
She is also said to have believed the fine was due to Brueckner insulting a police officer, something she said "wasn't justified."
What Happened to McCann?
"it was already too late," the woman said, when she learned the fine was due to numerous infractions, including "bodily harm."
Brueckner, who is currently serving a seven-year sentence for rape in a separate case, has long been considered the prime suspect in McCann's disappearance, who went missing in 2007 while on a family vacation on Portugal at just three years old.
At the time, the little toddler's parents, Gerry and Kate, were looked at as suspects before being cleared, but dozens of theories on what could have happened to McCann have been suggested.
A New Theory
Most recently, a new shocking conspiracy theory emerged, which claimed McCann was killed by a drunk driver and then had her body thrown into the sea.
Portuguese officers allegedly received a tip about a British man who knew all about his German wife running over the little girl while drunk; however, prosecutors in Germany have been accused of failing to properly investigate the theory.
A Portuguese request to use an undercover cop to attempt to befriend the wife and confirm their suspicions was rejected by German authorities, according to Portuguese daily Correio da Manha.
"It was decided to continue solely with the investigation into suspect Christian Brueckner, rejecting other possibilities," it was reported.
The new report claimed the mysterious couple were "alcoholics," and the wife had been drinking near the Ocean Club on the night McCann went missing while her parents were out with friends.
Portuguese police have yet to respond to the case's new twist.
Investigators, who recently called off a search of Brueckner's old home after just three days, were said to have found disturbing contents on his hard drive during a home search in 2016.
The hard drive included his fantasies about drugging a young girl and her mother outside of a preschool before abusing the child, and a Skype chat in which Brueckner allegedly wrote he wanted to “capture something small and use it for days."