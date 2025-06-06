‘Killed by Drunk Drivers and Chucked in the Sea’: Horrific New Conspiracy Theory on Madeleine McCann’s Fate Emerges After Cops Call Off Fresh Hunt for Youngster

Portuguese officers allegedly received a tip about a British man who knows all about his German wife running over the toddler while drunk, however, prosecutors in Germany have been accused of failing to properly investigate the theory.

Madeleine McCann was killed by a drunk driver and then had her body thrown into the sea, according to a new conspiracy theory, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

A Portuguese request to use an undercover cop to attempt to befriend the wife and confirm their suspicions was rejected by German authorities, according to Portuguese daily Correio da Manha.

"German prosecutors were asked to authorize a covert police operation with someone posing as a friend of the woman and trying to get her to confess, but the courts refused," the report claimed, which also noted the husband's sister was the one who tipped off police in the UK in 2018.

"It was decided to continue solely with the investigation into suspect Christian Brueckner, rejecting other possibilities," it was reported.

Brueckner, who is currently serving a seven-year sentence for rape in a separate case, has long been considered the prime suspect in McCann's disappearance, who went missing in 2007 while on a family vacation on Portugal at just three years old.