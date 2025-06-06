Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > True Crime > Madeleine McCann

‘Killed by Drunk Drivers and Chucked in the Sea’: Horrific New Conspiracy Theory on Madeleine McCann’s Fate Emerges After Cops Call Off Fresh Hunt for Youngster

Split photo of Madeleine McCann, Search
Source: MEGA

Madeleine McCann may have been run over and killed by a drunk driver.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

June 6 2025, Published 2:15 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email

Madeleine McCann was killed by a drunk driver and then had her body thrown into the sea, according to a new conspiracy theory, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Portuguese officers allegedly received a tip about a British man who knows all about his German wife running over the toddler while drunk, however, prosecutors in Germany have been accused of failing to properly investigate the theory.

Article continues below advertisement

Was McCann Hit By A Drunk Driver?

madeline mccann
Source: MEGA

A new conspiracy theory claims the toddler was hit by a drunk driver.

A Portuguese request to use an undercover cop to attempt to befriend the wife and confirm their suspicions was rejected by German authorities, according to Portuguese daily Correio da Manha.

"German prosecutors were asked to authorize a covert police operation with someone posing as a friend of the woman and trying to get her to confess, but the courts refused," the report claimed, which also noted the husband's sister was the one who tipped off police in the UK in 2018.

"It was decided to continue solely with the investigation into suspect Christian Brueckner, rejecting other possibilities," it was reported.

Brueckner, who is currently serving a seven-year sentence for rape in a separate case, has long been considered the prime suspect in McCann's disappearance, who went missing in 2007 while on a family vacation on Portugal at just three years old.

Article continues below advertisement

gerry kate mccann mega
Source: MEGA

McCann's parents, Kate and Gerry,, were previously considered suspects before being cleared by authorities.

At the time, the little girl's parents, Gerry and Kate, were looked at as suspects before being cleared.

The new report claimed the couple were "alcoholics," and the wife had been drinking near the Ocean Club on the night McCann went missing while her parents were out with friends.

The report also claimed the pair's neighbor heard them arguing a day after McCann disappeared, with the man allegedly yelling at his wife, "What did you bring her?"

Portuguese police have not responded to the case's new twist.

Article continues below advertisement

Search For Toddler Called Off

madeleine mccann cops launch urgent appeal retrail christian brueckner
Source: MEGA

Christian Brueckner is now the prime suspect in McCann's disappearance.

Meanwhile, a search of Brueckner's old home was called off after just three days, leaving McCann's parents devastated. Authorities had been combing scrubland near Praia da Luz, Portugal, near where the young child vanished, with JCBs, radar, and fingertip searches, in hopes of finding vital clues.

While there was an option to extend the search until Friday, June 6, police confirmed their efforts turned up "nothing of consequence."

"It's another crushing blow," a source told RadarOnline.com. "The McCanns were optimistic that something may materialize from the search, but the fact it’s now over after just a short time is naturally frustrating and devastating."

Article continues below advertisement

Horrific Discovery At Christian Brueckner's Home

madelineparents
Source: MEGA

A search of Brueckner's home in Portugal was called off after just three days, with no evidence found.

READ MORE ON TRUE CRIME
Photo of Sean 'Diddy' Combs

EXCLUSIVE: Diddy Decoded: How Sean Combs Has Been Using Gang-Style 'Street Smart Signals' to 'Force' His Highly-Paid Lawyers Into Brutal Trial Tactics

sean diddy combs saccused offering dollars bury cassie ventura hotel beating video pp

Sean 'Diddy' Combs Hit With Sick Pay-Off Claim: 'Sex Fiend' Rapper Accused of 'Offering $100,000 in Brown Paper Bag' to 'Bury' Infamous Cassie Ventura Hotel Beating Video

"They will never give up hope of finding their daughter," the insider added.

The search turned up animal bones and adult clothing, but no traces linked to the toddler.

During a 2016 home search of Brueckner's home, police allegedly found messages and writings on his hard drive, believed to have been written by the suspected killer.

The hard drive his fantasies about drugging a young girl and her mother outside of a preschool before abusing the child.

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Article continues below advertisement

They are also said to have found a Skype chat in which Brueckner allegedly wrote he wanted to “capture something small and use it for days."

Brueckner was scheduled to be released from prison in September 2024, but he remained behind bars after he was charged with acting aggressively and making "verbal assaults" against prison staff.

Sources claimed Brueckner is being hit with "minor" charges in hopes he never sees the light of day again.

RadarOnline Logo

Opt-out of personalized ads

© Copyright 2025 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.