‘Killed by Drunk Drivers and Chucked in the Sea’: Horrific New Conspiracy Theory on Madeleine McCann’s Fate Emerges After Cops Call Off Fresh Hunt for Youngster
Madeleine McCann was killed by a drunk driver and then had her body thrown into the sea, according to a new conspiracy theory, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Portuguese officers allegedly received a tip about a British man who knows all about his German wife running over the toddler while drunk, however, prosecutors in Germany have been accused of failing to properly investigate the theory.
Was McCann Hit By A Drunk Driver?
A Portuguese request to use an undercover cop to attempt to befriend the wife and confirm their suspicions was rejected by German authorities, according to Portuguese daily Correio da Manha.
"German prosecutors were asked to authorize a covert police operation with someone posing as a friend of the woman and trying to get her to confess, but the courts refused," the report claimed, which also noted the husband's sister was the one who tipped off police in the UK in 2018.
"It was decided to continue solely with the investigation into suspect Christian Brueckner, rejecting other possibilities," it was reported.
Brueckner, who is currently serving a seven-year sentence for rape in a separate case, has long been considered the prime suspect in McCann's disappearance, who went missing in 2007 while on a family vacation on Portugal at just three years old.
At the time, the little girl's parents, Gerry and Kate, were looked at as suspects before being cleared.
The new report claimed the couple were "alcoholics," and the wife had been drinking near the Ocean Club on the night McCann went missing while her parents were out with friends.
The report also claimed the pair's neighbor heard them arguing a day after McCann disappeared, with the man allegedly yelling at his wife, "What did you bring her?"
Portuguese police have not responded to the case's new twist.
Search For Toddler Called Off
Meanwhile, a search of Brueckner's old home was called off after just three days, leaving McCann's parents devastated. Authorities had been combing scrubland near Praia da Luz, Portugal, near where the young child vanished, with JCBs, radar, and fingertip searches, in hopes of finding vital clues.
While there was an option to extend the search until Friday, June 6, police confirmed their efforts turned up "nothing of consequence."
"It's another crushing blow," a source told RadarOnline.com. "The McCanns were optimistic that something may materialize from the search, but the fact it’s now over after just a short time is naturally frustrating and devastating."
Horrific Discovery At Christian Brueckner's Home
"They will never give up hope of finding their daughter," the insider added.
The search turned up animal bones and adult clothing, but no traces linked to the toddler.
During a 2016 home search of Brueckner's home, police allegedly found messages and writings on his hard drive, believed to have been written by the suspected killer.
The hard drive his fantasies about drugging a young girl and her mother outside of a preschool before abusing the child.
They are also said to have found a Skype chat in which Brueckner allegedly wrote he wanted to “capture something small and use it for days."
Brueckner was scheduled to be released from prison in September 2024, but he remained behind bars after he was charged with acting aggressively and making "verbal assaults" against prison staff.
Sources claimed Brueckner is being hit with "minor" charges in hopes he never sees the light of day again.