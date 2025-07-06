Read Queen's Final and Absolutely Brutal Remarks About Meghan Markle Made Four Weeks Before Monarch's Death
The late Queen Elizabeth II's candid thoughts on Meghan Markle have recently surfaced, RadarOnline.com can report.
According to insiders, just a month before her death in September 2022, the Queen expressed her deep concerns regarding the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's relationship, referring to it as a "complete catastrophe".
Despite Prince Harry and Meghan's insistence that they shared a warm bond with the late monarch, the facade has begun to crack in light of revelations from journalist and royal biographer Sally Bedell Smith. In her latest Substack, Royal Extras, she shares insights from Lady Elizabeth Anson, a cousin of the Queen who recounted the royal's true feelings toward the Sussexes.
According to Lady Eliza, as she was fondly called, Prince Harry reportedly disrespected his grandmother during a tense meeting about his wedding, leaving the Queen "saddened" when Meghan refused to reveal details about her dress. This sentiment echoes earlier claims made in the Spectator, hinting that the relationship between Meghan, Harry, and the Queen was far more complicated than what the couple has led fans to believe.
A source recounted an astonishing moment at Balmoral just one month before the Queen's death: "It was out of character for the Queen...but she saw straight through Meghan. At the drinks before the dinner, a small group were talking to the monarch and she explained that Harry meeting Meghan had become a complete catastrophe." At this time, Harry and Meghan had already stepped back from royal duties and were living their new life in Montecito, California.
The monarch previously expressed her love for the couple and their son Archie when Megxit was announced, stating: "Harry, Meghan and Archie will always be much-loved members of my family." However, relations soured during the chaos surrounding their wedding planning, as noted by Lady Liza Anson.
Lady Elizabeth, a high-society party planner and a close confidante of the Queen, was reportedly critical around the time of the couple's wedding. She claimed: "We hope but don't quite think she is in love. We think she engineered it all."
Initially, Meghan was described as "full of charm" and "natural", but concerns arose as the wedding date approached, with Lady Liza stating that the Queen was privately "very worried" about Meghan's demeanor. Liza claimed: "Harry seems to think the Queen can do what she wants, but she can't." She also emphasized the traditional royal protocols that Harry seemed to disregard.
The royal planner said: "I was shocked when the Queen told me this, how she was so saddened. I had no idea about the conversation, that he was rude to her for ten minutes."
As the royal drama unfolded, Liza predicted that Meghan could become "nothing but trouble", noting that she sees things "in a different way." Following a brief patch-up between Harry and the Queen just before the wedding, it was not long before the fractures in their relationship became more noticeable. The tension extended even to Meghan's choice of wedding gown, which the Queen reportedly criticized as being “too white” for a divorcee remarrying in church — a point highlighted in the book My Mother and I by royal biographer Ingrid Seward. The Queen's unease with Harry and Meghan's decisions culminated in their announcement to step back from royal duties in 2020. Allegedly desperate to maintain their independence from royal expectations while still drawing from royal favor, the couple's relationship with the Queen suffered further. When their daughter Lilibet was born in June 2021, the Queen was reportedly upset by the name choice. Speaking candidly, she confided to an aide: "I don't own the palaces, I don't own the paintings, the only thing I own is my name. And now they've taken that."