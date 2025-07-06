Read Queen's Final and Absolutely Brutal Remarks About Meghan Markle Made Four Weeks Before Monarch's Death

Despite Prince Harry and Meghan's insistence that they shared a warm bond with the late monarch, the facade has begun to crack in light of revelations from journalist and royal biographer Sally Bedell Smith. In her latest Substack, Royal Extras, she shares insights from Lady Elizabeth Anson, a cousin of the Queen who recounted the royal's true feelings toward the Sussexes.

According to Lady Eliza, as she was fondly called, Prince Harry reportedly disrespected his grandmother during a tense meeting about his wedding, leaving the Queen "saddened" when Meghan refused to reveal details about her dress. This sentiment echoes earlier claims made in the Spectator, hinting that the relationship between Meghan, Harry, and the Queen was far more complicated than what the couple has led fans to believe.