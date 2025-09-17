Your tip
'Fire Jimmy Kimmel': FCC Threatens Taking Legal Action Against ABC After Late-night Host Claimed Charlie Kirk's Assassin 'is Part of MAGA Gang'

photo of jimmy kimmel and charlie kirk
Source: abc;mega

Jimmy Kimmel has been criticized for comments he made about Charlie Kirk's death.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Sept. 17 2025, Published 4:16 p.m. ET

Jimmy Kimmel could be the next late-night talk show host out the door, RadarOnline.com can report, after the liberal comedian came under fire from the Federal Communications Commission over controversial comments he made about Charlie Kirk.

There are even threats ABC could lose its broadcasting license.

jimmy kimmel
Source: @JimmyKimmelLive/youtube

The late night host called Kirk's alleged assassin a MAGA member.

FCC Chairman Brendan Carr has threatened "immediate action" against Kimmel, ABC, and Disney for "deliberately misleading the public" by claiming Kirk’s alleged assassin was a Trump Conservative.

On his show, Kimmel said suspected assassin Tyler Robinson was a MAGA Republican, and his comments went viral.

"We hit some new lows over the weekend with the MAGA gang desperately trying to characterize this kid who murdered Charlie Kirk as anything other than one of them and doing everything they can to score political points from it," Kimmel said.

In response, Carr went on Benny Johnson's podcast on Wednesday, calling the comments "truly sick" and saying they should result in Kimmel's immediate suspension.

Kimmel's Conduct

benny johnson and brendan carr
Source: @bennyjohnson/youtube

FCC chairman Brendan Carr (right) expressed his displeasure with the comments on 'The Benny Johnson Show.'

Carr explained that networks are required to have a license to broadcast granted by the FCC, and that comes with a responsibility to operate in the public interest.

He continued: "When we see stuff like this, look, we can do this the easy way or the hard way. These companies can find ways to change conduct, on Kimmel, or there’s going to be additional work for the FCC ahead."

That work could lead to Kimmel joining the unemployment line.

"Calls for Kimmel to be fired – I think, you could certainly see a path forward for a suspension over this," Carr added. "You know, the FCC is going to have remedies."

And the punishment could fall beyond the house of Mouse.

"Disney needs to see some change here, but the individual licensed stations that are taking their content, it's time for them to step up and say this, you know, garbage to the extent that that's what comes down the pipe in the future isn't something that we think serves the needs of our local communities," Carr explained.

"But this sort of status quo is obviously not acceptable where we are."

Kimmel's Critics

jimmy kimmel
Source: @JimmyKimmelLive/youtube

Calls for Kimmel's firing were immediate.

Kimmel critics on social media made their feelings about his future known.

One person tweeted: "Jimmy Kimmel needs to be held accountable for his blatant lies to the American people," as another echoed, "It’s about time something is done about these liars."

A third person insisted: "Kimmel must be fired. He doesn’t deserve TV or any audience when he spouts pure hateful lies. Without consequences, he will do it again."

While one person was hopeful Carr would follow through on his warnings: "I am sick of threats being made by the FCC Chairman. He needs to take action now by revoking ABC's broadcasting license. He needs to move forward and stop teasing!"

Move Over, Colbert

Stephen Colbert
Source: cbs

Kimmel could join fellow ousted host Stephen Colbert

Calls for Kimmel's late-night head have been coming since fellow talk show host Stephen Colbert's Late Show was suddenly canceled in July.

Kimmel's contract is set to expire next year, and if President Trump has his way, he would be next to go.

After Colbert, 61, shared the news of his cancellation with his audience, Trump posted his pleasure on Truth Social.

"I absolutely love that Colbert got fired," the president posted. "His talent was even less than his ratings. I hear Jimmy Kimmel is next. Has even less talent than Colbert!"

