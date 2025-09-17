Your tip
Home > Celebrity > Nicole Kidman

Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban's Marriage Crisis: Actress Living 'Comfortably' in London Without Her Country Singing Husband — 'It's Like They Both Went Their Separate Ways'

Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban's separate living arrangement has sparked concern for their marriage.

Sept. 17 2025, Published 4:00 p.m. ET

Nicole Kidman has been living "comfortably" in London without husband Keith Urban, raising red flags and setting off alarms on the state of their marriage.

Insiders claimed the couple's unusual living arrangement sparked concern as "it's like they both went their separate ways," RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Kidman, 58, is said to be spending a fortune to live in her London pad all alone, further raising a question mark on the state of the relationship.

Kidman 'Comfortably' Living Alone In London

Photo of Chris Hoy, Nicole Kidman and Anna Wintour
Source: MEGA

Kidman enjoyed a match at Wimbledon sans Urban in July.

In July, Kidman was spotted enjoying a tennis match at star-studded Wimbledon, but the Somebody Like You singer, 57, was notably absent from her side.

Urban's unusual absence was blamed on conflicting schedules as he was touring the U.S. at the time.

But sources claimed there's been distance between Kidman and Urban, who tied the knot in 2006, ever since the Eyes Wide Shut star's mom passed away last year.

Urban And Kidman Spend 'Shocking' Amount Of Time Apart

Photo of Keith Urban and Nicole Kidman
Source: MEGA

A source claimed the couple have spent a 'shocking' amount of time apart since the actress' mom died in September 2024.

An insider shared: "They do make a big effort to speak every day when they're apart, but it's quite shocking how much time they've spent apart since Nic's mother died (last) September.

"It's like they both went their separate ways and now she's getting comfortable in a dream home in London on the other side of the world."

Kidman, who is currently filming the Practical Magical sequel in the U.K., apparently had her sights set on staying at the Hampstead mansion owned by Boy George, and has settled in nicely by herself despite its haunting history.

Photo of Keith Urban
Source: MEGA

Urban's tour schedule will keep him on the road and away from his wife until mid-October.

In a chilling twist befitting Kidman's upcoming movie's spooky theme, a young American musician who was working with George in 1986 was found dead of an overdose in the home's living room.

While the death was not enough of a turn-off for Kidman to pass on renting the five-bedroom, five-bathroom estate, it's unlikely her husband of 19 years will be able to join her and stay at the home anytime soon.

Urban's High And Alive tour has him on the road playing gigs across the U.S. and Canada until mid-October, though insiders noted weeks spent away from each other have become the couple's new normal.

Kidman Leaves Urban's Name Off Portugal Residency Application

Photo of Nicole Kidman
Source: MEGA

Kidman has applied for a residency permit in Portugal without her husband.

A source claimed: "No one knows how long they can put up with this situation, as they've always been diligent about not spending more than two weeks apart.

"Clearly that's not the case anymore."

And it doesn't appear to be changing anytime soon. Kidman filed a residency application with Portugal's Agency for Integration, Migration and Asylum in July, but Urban's name did not appear on the documents.

An insider reportedly claimed the reason was due to the singer's schedule, explaining: "Keith was unable to be in Portugal for this appointment as he is currently on tour in the U.S. and it is mandatory for applicants to be physically present in order to apply for the visa.

"He is scheduled to submit his application at a later date that works with his tour schedule. While Nicole and Keith own a home in Portugal, their primary residence will continue to be in Nashville."

