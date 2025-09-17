Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban's Marriage Crisis: Actress Living 'Comfortably' in London Without Her Country Singing Husband — 'It's Like They Both Went Their Separate Ways'

Nicole Kidman has been living "comfortably" in London without husband Keith Urban, raising red flags and setting off alarms on the state of their marriage.

Insiders claimed the couple's unusual living arrangement sparked concern as "it's like they both went their separate ways," RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Kidman, 58, is said to be spending a fortune to live in her London pad all alone, further raising a question mark on the state of the relationship.