Selena Gomez

All the 'I Do' Details: Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco's Fairytale Wedding Details Revealed — the Dress, the Guests and the Location

Photo of Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco
Source: CBS

Selena Gomez said her wedding preparations are 'going well.'

Sept. 17 2025, Published 3:45 p.m. ET

Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco's dream wedding is just days away, as they prepare to tie the knot in a romantic Santa Barbara, California, ceremony, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

The couple, who got engaged in December 2024, are reportedly getting married on September 27, and have already rented out a posh hotel for their A-list guests.

'Mystery' Wedding Location

Photo of Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco
Source: @selenagomez/Instagram

Gomez gushed about how she's 'so excited' to marry Blanco.

Gomez, 33, and Blanco, 37, are saying their "I Do's" at a private estate in Santa Barbara, according to an insider.

"All the guests will be picked up and driven to the location without knowing their destination ahead of time," the source dished.

"Everyone is so excited despite the mystery; they know it will be an amazing time."

Gomez has yet to give any hints about her wedding dress, although she wore several white outfits during her bachelorette weekend.

Luxury Digs for Guests

Photo of El Encanto Hotel
Source: @elencanto.sb/Instagram

The El Encanto Hotel pool overlooks Santa Barbara and the Pacific Ocean.

The El Encanto Hotel is reportedly hosting wedding guests for the weekend of festivities.

No bookings are available on the hotel's website for September 26 and September 27, as those dates have been blocked off for the couple's pals and family members.

The luxury resort is nestled in the hills above Santa Barbara with sweeping ocean views. It's a posh setting featuring Spanish colonial architecture and sports a pool, spa, gym, and villas priced up to $3,500 a night.

Guests will include Paris Hilton, who confirmed her invitation after her sister, Nicky Hilton, spilled the news at the 2025 VMAs.

Her 'Ring Bearer'

Photo of Martin Short, Selena Gomez, and Steve Martin
Source: MEGA

Gomez's 'Only Murders in the Building' costars will be there for her big day.

Gomez raved about how great her wedding preparation was going during a September 9 appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.

"It's wonderful. I'm very lucky. It's going well. I'm so excited," the Only Murders in the Building star gushed as she was joined on the sofa by her costars, Steve Martin and Martin Short.

"I'm sure our invites will arrive any day now," Martin, 80, joked.

"Of course they are!" Gomez replied about how the guys are going to be there for her big day, joking, "Marty's the ring-bearer."

"We are all so excited because we love this lady," Short, 75, raved, quipping, "And we love her fiancé, Bad Bunny," as Gomez looked over and glared while correcting him with "Benny Blanco."

Bikini Bachelorette

Photo of Selena Gomez
Source: @selenagomez/Instagram

Gomez wore a white bikini while on her Mexican bachelorette weekend, pairing it with a bridal veil.

Gomez celebrated her bachelorette party in August with a getaway to Cabo San Lucas, Mexico. The Same Old Love singer jetted south of the border with her closest girlfriends, where they took a cruise to the iconic El Arco rock formation in the ocean.

The actress's bedroom at their resort was decorated with white heart balloons, white lingerie, pillows featuring the initials "S + B" etched in pink, and the word "bride" in large balloon letters above the bed.

Gomez sat on a colorful sofa in another photo with the words "Mrs. Levin" written in silver mylar balloons above her. Blanco's real name is Benjamin Joseph Levin. She also shared several photos wearing bikinis in bridal white.

For his part, Blanco celebrated his bachelor party in Las Vegas with about 20 friends. The group, which included rapper Lil Dicky, stayed at Resorts World's 66th-floor villa, taking in a Marshmello show and partying on the Vegas Strip.

Gomez announced the couple's engagement on December 11, 2024, showcasing her stunning marquise-cut diamond ring. She wrote in the caption, "Forever begins now."

Close pal Taylor Swift wrote in the caption, "Yes, I will be the flower girl," while good friend Jennifer Aniston cheered, "HONEY!! Congratulations, sweet mama!"

