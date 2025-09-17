All the 'I Do' Details: Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco's Fairytale Wedding Details Revealed — the Dress, the Guests and the Location

Gomez, 33, and Blanco, 37, are saying their "I Do's" at a private estate in Santa Barbara, according to an insider.

"All the guests will be picked up and driven to the location without knowing their destination ahead of time," the source dished.

"Everyone is so excited despite the mystery; they know it will be an amazing time."

Gomez has yet to give any hints about her wedding dress, although she wore several white outfits during her bachelorette weekend.