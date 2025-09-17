'Sack the Stylist!': Margot Robbie Blasted For Latest Skin-Baring Outfit as Fans Urge 'Barbie' Star to Fire Person in Charge of her 'Racy' New Wardrobe
Sept. 17 2025, Published 3:43 p.m. ET
Margot Robbie's unimpressed fans have urged the Barbie actress to "sack her stylist".
RadarOnline.com can reveal the Aussie's recent skin-bearing outfits haven’t pleased all her admirers, with many believing her fashion choices have missed the mark.
'Not That Kind Of Girl'
The star has been flaunting her figure on the carpet while promoting her new romcom A Big Bold Beautiful Journey — including a completely sheer gown worn to the European premiere of the movie in London last week.
Taking to social media to voice their views, one user wrote: "Quite fond of Margot. There seems to be a big push recently to style her in a 'suggestive' manner. It's weird that she is agreeing. Didn't seem like that type of chick."
Another added: "What's with all the skimpy dresses lately? She really doesn't need to."
A third chimed in: "I wonder why she's doing this lately, her Barbie wardrobe was absolutely stunning, but post-baby she's wearing less and less. She doesn't even need to though she's amazing!"
Another agreed, slamming the vintage 1998 Mugler gown she wore to the New York premiere of her new film.
"She is beautiful, but that is not a great dress. Too busy, awkward to walk in, not flattering. Lines going all over the place. Maybe hire a stylist?"
"Sack the stylist," someone else pointedly stated, with another echoing: "Her stylist has no idea how to style. Get another stylist."
Monday's New York premiere saw Robbie, 35, risk a wardrobe malfunction in a revealing frock which featured a corset bodice and flowing cut-out skirt.
She donned another daring gown in London last Friday, dazzling in a sheer frock from Armani Privé's SS25 couture collection, which was intricately embellished with crystals and sequins.
Hitting A Bum Note
Robbie has made a big return to screens after taking a short break from acting following her 2023 blockbuster success Barbie, which saw her decked out in stunning doll-like outfits inspired by the toy throughout the summer of that year.
She has spent the last several months enjoying the glow of motherhood with her husband Tom Ackerley, as the pair welcomed their first son together in October.
Now she is set to once again take her place as the lead role in the upcoming film A Big Bold Beautiful Journey alongside 49-year-old Irish actor Colin Farrell.
The movie tells the story of Sarah (Robbie) and David (Farrell), who meet at a mutual friend's wedding and are soon swept up in an otherworldly adventure to relive their past milestone moments together.
They discover a strange door in the woods that is somehow a portal to their pasts, as they relive their core memories together, like David's unrequited love and Sarah's mother dying.
The film also stars Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Hamish Linklater, Lily Rabe, Billy Magnussen and Jodie Turner-Smith.