'Sack the Stylist!': Margot Robbie Blasted For Latest Skin-Baring Outfit as Fans Urge 'Barbie' Star to Fire Person in Charge of her 'Racy' New Wardrobe

The star has been flaunting her figure on the carpet while promoting her new romcom A Big Bold Beautiful Journey — including a completely sheer gown worn to the European premiere of the movie in London last week.

Taking to social media to voice their views, one user wrote: "Quite fond of Margot. There seems to be a big push recently to style her in a 'suggestive' manner. It's weird that she is agreeing. Didn't seem like that type of chick."

Another added: "What's with all the skimpy dresses lately? She really doesn't need to."

A third chimed in: "I wonder why she's doing this lately, her Barbie wardrobe was absolutely stunning, but post-baby she's wearing less and less. She doesn't even need to though she's amazing!"