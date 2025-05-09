New Mom Margot Robbie ‘Pining’ for Home in Australia: How ‘Barbie’ Star, 34, Plans to QUIT Hollywood to be ‘Near Her Family and the Land She Grew Up On’

Aussie native Margot Robbie is feeling more homesick than ever now that she’s a mom, so she wants to find ways to spend a lot more time Down Under in the future, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

The Barbie star, 34, who gave birth last October to a son with her hubby, English producer Tom Ackerley, also 34, recently visited Australia to introduce the baby — whose name has not yet been revealed — to family and friends during a break from filming Wuthering Heights in the U.K.