New Mom Margot Robbie ‘Pining’ for Home in Australia: How ‘Barbie’ Star, 34, Plans to QUIT Hollywood to be ‘Near Her Family and the Land She Grew Up On’
Aussie native Margot Robbie is feeling more homesick than ever now that she’s a mom, so she wants to find ways to spend a lot more time Down Under in the future, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The Barbie star, 34, who gave birth last October to a son with her hubby, English producer Tom Ackerley, also 34, recently visited Australia to introduce the baby — whose name has not yet been revealed — to family and friends during a break from filming Wuthering Heights in the U.K.
“Margot loves Los Angeles and she and Tom have been living there for several years now, but she’s been missing home terribly,” says an insider.
“There’s nothing that compares to being near her family and the land she grew up on. She loves walking the beach in the morning, the weather, the food and having all her old friends around.”
According to our mole, “she’s now talking about ways they could relocate and make their home base in Australia for at least six months a year.”
Since Margot and Tom formed their production company LuckyChap Entertainment in 2014, they’ve produced feature films including I, Tonya, Promising Young Woman, and the megahit Barbie.
“She will still need to be in L.A. some of the time and so will Tom, but it’s feasible these days to run a production company from anywhere, especially since she and Tom have made so many successful movies,” says the source.
"They could also set up productions in Australia – there are some budgetary advantages to shooting there these days, and a lot of productions have been moving there anyway.
"Regardless, Margot really wants to spend more time in Australia. She wants their son to experience the same things she did growing up, not just fly in and visit here and there."