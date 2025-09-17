EXCLUSIVE: Renée Zellweger Shocks Pals By Making Dramatic Promise to Scandal-Hit Boyfriend Ant Anstead
Sept. 17 2025, Published 3:42 p.m. ET
Renée Zellweger has stunned friends by promising commitment to Ant Anstead despite his recent scandals – with insiders telling RadarOnline.com she is now determined to marry him.
The 56-year-old Bridget Jones star has been dating the British TV presenter, 46, since 2021, after the pair bonded over their shared love of cars.
Renée Zellweger Stands By Ant Anstead After Scandal Rumors
Their relationship recently faced turmoil when Anstead was photographed leaving another woman's house in Laguna Beach, sparking calls from fans for Zellweger to "run" from him.
Yet sources tell us the Oscar-winner is not only standing by her partner but is preparing for a wedding.
"Things are really solid between them again," one insider said. "Renée is certain Ant's the man for her, regardless of what others say." Her friends may still question his past, but she insists she's never been this content.
The storm began in May when Anstead was seen at the home of Julie 'Jules' French, a wealthy divorcee and long-time friend.
Social media users accused him of betraying Zellweger, but his camp insisted he was simply staying in her guest house after leaving his nearby rental.
"Ant did everything he could to convince Renée there was nothing suspicious," a source said. "She trusted him – and rather than breaking up, the situation actually made them stronger."
Renée Sparks Engagement Buzz After Ring Finger Mystery
Reports suggest the couple sought therapy together after the scandal, which Zellweger viewed as a test of their bond.
"It shook her briefly," another source said. "But Ant managed to reassure her of his commitment. For Renée, coming through that challenge only reinforced her faith in them as a couple."
The pair's reunion comes after months apart earlier this year while Zellweger filmed Only Murders in the Building in New York. Rumors of an engagement circulated in February when she appeared at the Bridget Jones 4 premiere with plasters covering her ring finger. Friends now tell us the speculation was not unfounded.
Anstead, best known for Wheeler Dealers and IOU Joyride, has faced mounting financial woes.
His car company Radford Motors filed for bankruptcy, and he is reportedly dealing with lawsuits worth more than $3 million. Sources say Zellweger's inner circle flagged this as a red flag, but the actress has brushed aside their concerns.
Renée Bonds With Ant's Children As Love Deepens
"Money isn't what matters to Renée," one insider said. "She feels people rush to judge Ant unfairly. In her eyes, he's a loving dad and a decent man."
The couple recently traveled to England, where Anstead referred to Zellweger as "the missus" in a social media post. Insiders claim the trip was pivotal.
"She returned radiant, saying she's never felt more in love," a friend said. "Now she's discussing a simple wedding at their place in California – small, private, and family-focused."
Anstead has three children from previous relationships – Amelie and Archie with ex-wife Louise Storey, and Hudson, with ex-wife Christina Haack.
Zellweger has grown close to all three, particularly Hudson, who spends half his time with his father.
"Renée has taken on the stepmom role naturally," a source said. "She loves Ant's kids and even wants them included in the wedding ceremony."
While Zellweger remains discreet, Anstead is said to be bursting with pride. "He just can't resist," an insider said.
"Referring to Renée as 'the missus' was his way of showing everyone how proud he is to be with her. Renée finds it really endearing and she's ready to walk down the aisle."