EXCLUSIVE: Renée Zellweger Shocks Pals By Making Dramatic Promise to Scandal-Hit Boyfriend Ant Anstead

Their relationship recently faced turmoil when Anstead was photographed leaving another woman's house in Laguna Beach, sparking calls from fans for Zellweger to "run" from him.

Yet sources tell us the Oscar-winner is not only standing by her partner but is preparing for a wedding.

"Things are really solid between them again," one insider said. "Renée is certain Ant's the man for her, regardless of what others say." Her friends may still question his past, but she insists she's never been this content.

The storm began in May when Anstead was seen at the home of Julie 'Jules' French, a wealthy divorcee and long-time friend.

Social media users accused him of betraying Zellweger, but his camp insisted he was simply staying in her guest house after leaving his nearby rental.

"Ant did everything he could to convince Renée there was nothing suspicious," a source said. "She trusted him – and rather than breaking up, the situation actually made them stronger."