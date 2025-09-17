EXCLUSIVE: Will Employees Fired Over Disturbing Charlie Kirk Comments Sue? — Legal Expert Reacts After Right-wing Activist's Death Leads to Social Media Firestorm

Attorney Keith B. Johnson told RadarOnline.com whether the fired employees even have an actual case would depend on several key factors.

"The intersection of free speech and employment law is complex," the legal expert explained to us. "While the First Amendment protects individuals from government censorship, it does not shield private employees from consequences imposed by their employers for speech, especially if that speech violates company policies, creates workplace disruption, or damages the employer's reputation."

He continued: "In the case of individuals who were terminated over comments regarding Charlie Kirk’s death, their legal options would largely depend on their employment agreements, whether they were public or private employees, and if any anti-retaliation protections or whistleblower laws apply.

"Public employees (like teachers) do have some constitutional protections, but even those are limited when speech interferes with job duties or public trust."