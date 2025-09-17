EXCLUSIVE: Will Employees Fired Over Disturbing Charlie Kirk Comments Sue? — Legal Expert Reacts After Right-wing Activist's Death Leads to Social Media Firestorm
Sept. 17 2025, Published 3:30 p.m. ET
The public assassination of Charlie Kirk has led to a mixed bag of reactions, with some cheering on the right-wing activist's death... and it's cost them their job, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Teachers, professors, and even pilots have seen their jobs heavily impacted due to their reaction to Kirk's murder, with some considering suing their employer after their First Amendment right was possibly trampled upon.
Can Employees Fired Over Kirk Comments Sue?
Attorney Keith B. Johnson told RadarOnline.com whether the fired employees even have an actual case would depend on several key factors.
"The intersection of free speech and employment law is complex," the legal expert explained to us. "While the First Amendment protects individuals from government censorship, it does not shield private employees from consequences imposed by their employers for speech, especially if that speech violates company policies, creates workplace disruption, or damages the employer's reputation."
He continued: "In the case of individuals who were terminated over comments regarding Charlie Kirk’s death, their legal options would largely depend on their employment agreements, whether they were public or private employees, and if any anti-retaliation protections or whistleblower laws apply.
"Public employees (like teachers) do have some constitutional protections, but even those are limited when speech interferes with job duties or public trust."
Professors Given The Boot Over Shock Reactions
According to Johnson, a lawsuit moving forward would "ultimately depend on the specifics of each situation. Employers do have wide discretion, especially in at-will employment states, unless the individual can prove discrimination, retaliation, or violation of a contractual right..."
"Freedom of speech doesn’t always mean freedom from consequence," the lawyer added.
While some have mourned Kirk's death, others have clearly not. The Assistant Dean of Students at Middle Tennessee State University was fired after allegedly posting, "Looks like ol' Charlie spoke his fate into existence. Hate begets hate. ZERO sympathy."
While the school official, revealed to be Laura Sosh-Lightsy, explained she was "not celebrating the loss of Charlie Kirk, but the loss of his message," she was still given the axe.
'A Disgusting Psychopath'
The school's president described Sosh-Lighsy's comments as "inappropriate and callous comments," and her firing is "effective immediately."
A professor at the University of Tennessee at Knoxville was also fired over hateful comments. In a post on Facebook, Tamar Shirinian said the world is "better off without him in it," and added, "his kids are better off living in a world without a disgusting psychopath like him..."
Clemson University also fired two of their employees over anti-Kirk comments.
The firings have not only occurred at schools, but in the skies as well.
Pilots Face Consequences Over Harsh Reaction
U.S. Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy responded after several American Airlines pilots allegedly shared social media posts mocking Kirk.
"American Airlines pilots who were caught celebrating the assassination of Charlie Kirk have been immediately grounded and removed from service by @AmericanAir. This behavior is disgusting, and they should be fired," Duffy wrote in a September 13 post on X.
Kirk, 31, was shot and killed on September 10 while hosting an event on a college campus in Utah. Following a brief manhunt, Tyler Robinson was arrested and charged with aggravated murder, felony discharge of a firearm causing serious bodily injury, and obstruction of justice in connection with the shooting.
Prosecutors announced they will seek the death penalty.
Kirk's funeral is scheduled for Sunday, September 21, at State Farm Stadium, and police are said to be on high alert.