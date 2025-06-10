EXCLUSIVE: Renée Zellweger Hit By Brutal Ultimatum From Friends Over Ongoing Relationship With Ant Anstead — Despite Trouble-Hit Businessman Shacking Up With Divorcee

Another friend added: ‘She trusts that Ant wouldn't cheat on her, even if they have dialled things down a bit and spent way less time together recently. Ultimately her wish is to keep the romance going and stand by her man."

Anstead’s representative has strongly denied any romantic involvement with French, describing reports suggesting they are anything more than pals as "disrespectful and misleading."

They also confirmed he stayed "just a handful of days" with French, in a detached guest house on the property – and added: "They have been long-time friends with similar aged children within a circle of local Laguna Beach friends," also asserting Anstead and Zellweger "remain in a cherished relationship."

The pair first met in 2021 on the set of Anstead’s show Celebrity IOU: Joyride, shortly after his divorce from Flip or Flopstar Christina Haack was finalized.

By early 2022, Zellweger had met Anstead’s three children – daughter Amelie and son Archie from his first marriage to Louise Herbert, and son Hudson from his relationship with Haack – and appeared to have fully integrated into his life.

Zellweger’s romantic history has long fascinated fans.

She previously dated Me, Myself and Irene co-star Jim Carrey in 1999, had a high-profile marriage with country singer Kenny Chesney in 2005 that was annulled after four months, and was in a two-year relationship with actor Bradley Cooper.