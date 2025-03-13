Renée Zellweger 'Mad About' Scandal-Hit 'Secret Fiancé' Ant Anstead's Kids From Previous Relationships —'She Loves Being a Blended Family Stepmom'

Anstead shares daughter Amelie, 21, and son Archie, 18, with his ex-wife Louise Anstead. He also shares his youngest son, Hudson, 5, with former wife Christina Haack.

While the two eldest kids are all grown up and on their own, the Bridget Jones: Mad About the Boy star is said to be mad about Ant's boy.

After a grueling publicity tour promoting the fourth movie in the series, which is now streaming on Peacock, Zellweger, 55, has welcomed some quality time with her partner and his son at their home in San Diego.

Last week, the three were spotted kicking around a soccer ball at a local park, with Zellweger gushing with pride over little Hudson.

A source close to the actress told New Idea: "Renee clearly has a great relationship with Ant's little boy. She's in a really good place, both personally and professionally."