Renée Zellweger 'Mad About' Scandal-Hit 'Secret Fiancé' Ant Anstead's Kids From Previous Relationships —'She Loves Being a Blended Family Stepmom'
Renée Zellweger has been spending increased time with boyfriend Ant Anstead's three children, RadarOnline.com can share, as speculation she could soon become their stepmom continues to grow.
The star has been seen covering up a certain ring finger with a strategically placed bandage.
Anstead shares daughter Amelie, 21, and son Archie, 18, with his ex-wife Louise Anstead. He also shares his youngest son, Hudson, 5, with former wife Christina Haack.
While the two eldest kids are all grown up and on their own, the Bridget Jones: Mad About the Boy star is said to be mad about Ant's boy.
After a grueling publicity tour promoting the fourth movie in the series, which is now streaming on Peacock, Zellweger, 55, has welcomed some quality time with her partner and his son at their home in San Diego.
Last week, the three were spotted kicking around a soccer ball at a local park, with Zellweger gushing with pride over little Hudson.
A source close to the actress told New Idea: "Renee clearly has a great relationship with Ant's little boy. She's in a really good place, both personally and professionally."
That good place could be expanding if rumors of Ant dropping to one knee prove to be true.
Notoriously private Zellweger sparked fresh rumors she's engaged when she covered up her left ring finger at the U.K. premiere of her new movie, and RadarOnline.com can reveal she is indeed heading for a walk down the aisle.
The 55-year-old actress and her 45-year-old British beau are said to be quietly putting wedding plans into motion for spring or summer.
An insider said: "Renée is almost militant about her privacy.
"She doesn't mind doing the press to promote her movies, but when it comes to her personal life, she doesn't want headlines. She and Ant are keeping their wedding plans hush-hush, but it's very much on the table."
The lovebirds have been going strong since meeting on the set of Ant's Discovery+ series Celebrity IOU: Joyride in 2021. They went public with their relationship that July, but have largely kept their romance out of the spotlight.
However, both have been seen supporting each other's projects and sometimes give rare glimpses into their lives online.
Zellweger has also openly embraced Ant's low-key Southern California lifestyle.
The insider added: "Ant is a romantic. He wants to make Renée his wife and for them to be one big happy family. She's totally head over heels, so it's just a matter of time before they pull the trigger."
They haven't announced an engagement, but the source said they're thinking about tying the knot in the English countryside, possibly on a property he's fixing up for his parents.
"He's still got a long way to go on the renovation of the house, but there's no reason they couldn't set up something temporary for a small ceremony and celebration," shared the insider.
"Renée is very excited. Ant is the guy she wants to spend the rest of her life with, and he feels the same about her."