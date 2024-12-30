Renee Zellwegger Steps Out With Boyfriend Ant Anstead For Rare Outing Amid Fears Their Romance is 'Turning into Car Crash' Following His Legal Troubles
Renee Zellwegger has stepped out with her boyfriend, Ant Anstead, for a rare outing together amid fears about their romance "turning into a car crash."
RadarOnline.com can reveal the television host's supercar company has been drowning in lawsuits and eventually filed for bankruptcy in October.
Zellwegger, 55, and Anstead, 45, were spotted out in Los Angeles for a rare outing together.
The actress opted for a casual look and wore black leggings, a matching jacket, and an orange baseball cap.
Anstead also dressed casually for their outing and wore a black t-shirt and dark gray jeans.
In addition, the couple's elderly dog joined them as they strolled through the park.
Anstead was seen helping his dog walk by holding up his back legs in a strap before the couple was seen helping the pet back into his wheelchair during the outing.
The couple also stopped by a local grocery store to pick up some supplies with smiles on their faces.
Despite the happy appearances, RadarOnline.com previously reported the private couple's romance has been facing struggles amid his legal troubles.
An insider previously shared: "Renee's putting a brave face on it all, but this has set off some big red flags, and all her friends and her business team, are concerned."
They added: "Renee's track record with men hasn't exactly been perfect but the worst part about all this is that she was completely blindsided by it."
In the last year, at least four clients have filed lawsuits against Anstead and his Radford Motors co-founders, as they're being accused of fraud and misrepresentation and of taking customers' money but not producing a car.
The company, which Anstead launched in 2020, has also been accused of not issuing refunds to the customers.
In addition, Anstead has been accused of taking as much as $1.1million from some customers before the company filed for bankruptcy in October.
The same source shared with Woman's Day: "Renee doesn't need this in her life - she's got another Bridget movie to start promoting soon and the last thing she needs is for her work to be overshadowed yet again by her disastrous love life."
The insider added: "It's devastating for her to have her friends warn her about Ant. She truly does adore him."
Zellweger and Anstead began dating back in 2021 after the actress dealt with a few troubled romances, including an annulled marriage to country star Kenny Chesney.
Despite Anstead's troubles, Zellweger, who has a net worth of $140million, "loves everything about him."
The source shared: "She adores his kids, his jokes, his manners... she's been absolutely on a path to the altar with this man."
The insider added: "This is no small deal - there's a huge amount of money being claimed in this suit, and it makes Ant out to be some sleazy car salesman."