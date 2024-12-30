Male Flight Attendant's Haunting Question to Doctors Revealed after Miraculously Surviving South Korean Jet Crash That Left 179 People Dead

The first words from the flight attendant who miraculously survived the South Korean plane crash has been exposed. RadarOnline.com can reveal the first words spoken by flight attendant Lee Mo when he woke up in daze at Ewha Women's University Hospital in Seoul after the Jeju Air craft he was working on crashed in a fiery explosion, killing an estimated 179 people. Mo, 33, reportedly had no recollection of the horrific accident when he came to at the hospital.

Source: MEGA The crash killed 179 of the 181 passengers and crew on board.

On Sunday, December 29, the Jeju Air plane, a Boeing 737-800, skidded off the runway in Muan before slamming into a concrete barrier and bursting into flames. The crash was believed to be caused by the air craft's landing gear failing to deploy properly. Only two people out of the 181 passengers and crew members on board the flight survived the catastrophic event.

Source: MEGA The two survivors, both flight attendants, were rescued from the tail end of the plane.

According to the doctors treating the lone male survivor, he asked "what happened" and "why am I here" when he woke up in the hospital. Mo additionally informed his medical team that he was wearing his seatbelt before the plane crashed, though he had trouble recalling anything after that. He was reportedly in charge of passenger service at the back of the plane before the crash occurred.

Mo suffered a fractured left shoulder and head injuries in the accident. He was initially transported to a medical facility in Mokpo before being transferred to the hospital in Seoul. In addition to Mo, a fellow flight attendant – a 25-year-old female identified only as Koo – survived the crash. Both Mo and Koo were rescued from the tail end of the plane, the only portion of the craft still intact. Muan fire chief Lee Jung-hyun said: "Only the tail part retains a little bit of shape, and the rest of (the plane) looks almost impossible to recognize." After the horrific incident, Koo reportedly said: "Smoke came out of one of the plane's engines and then it exploded."

Source: MEGA Doctors said survivor, flight attendant Lee Mo, asked 'what happened' and 'why am I here.'

Like Mo, Koo was said to not be able to remember any details of the crash. A hospital official told local outlets: "Koo is currently being treated for scalp lacerations and ankle fractures, and is undergoing treatment for abdominal diagnosis. "There is no major threat to her life or anything, but we did not have time to ask about the accident." While Mo and Koo survived the accident, the 33-year-old is not out of the woods yet.

Source: MEGA A memorial was set up for the victims of the Jeju Air crash.