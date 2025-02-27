EXCLUSIVE: Renée Zellweger 'IS Set to Head Down Aisle' With Boyfriend Ant Anstead – After 'Doing a Taylor Swift' and Covering Up Ring Finger
Notoriously private Renée Zellweger sparked fresh rumors she's engaged when she covered up her left ring finger at the U.K. premiere of her movie Bridget Jones: Mad About the Boy –RadarOnline.com can reveal she is indeed heading for a walk down the aisle.
The 55-year-old actress and her British beau, car nut Ant Anstead, 45, are said to be quietly putting wedding plans into motion for spring or summer.
An insider said: "Renée is almost militant about her privacy.
"She doesn't mind doing the press to promote her movies, but when it comes to her personal life, she doesn't want headlines. She and Ant are keeping their wedding plans hush-hush, but it's very much on the table."
The lovebirds have been going strong since meeting on the set of Ant's Discovery+ series Celebrity IOU: Joyride in 2021.
Renée has embraced Ant's low-key Southern California lifestyle, as well as his kids, Amelie, 21, and Archie, 18, from a previous marriage to Louise Anstead, and Hudson, 5, with ex-wife Christina Haack.
"Ant is a romantic," said the insider. "He wants to make Renée his wife and for them to be one big happy family. She's totally head over heels, so it's just a matter of time before they pull the trigger."
They haven't announced an engagement, but the source said they're thinking about tying the knot in the English countryside, possibly on a property he's fixing up for his parents.
"He's still got a long way to go on the renovation of the house, but there's no reason they couldn't set up something temporary for a small ceremony and celebration," shared the insider.
"Renée is very excited. Ant is the guy she wants to spend the rest of her life with, and he feels the same about her."