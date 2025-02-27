EXCLUSIVE: Renée Zellweger 'IS Set to Head Down Aisle' With Boyfriend Ant Anstead – After 'Doing a Taylor Swift' and Covering Up Ring Finger

Notoriously private Renée Zellweger sparked fresh rumors she's engaged when she covered up her left ring finger at the U.K. premiere of her movie Bridget Jones: Mad About the Boy –RadarOnline.com can reveal she is indeed heading for a walk down the aisle.

The 55-year-old actress and her British beau, car nut Ant Anstead, 45, are said to be quietly putting wedding plans into motion for spring or summer.

An insider said: "Renée is almost militant about her privacy.

"She doesn't mind doing the press to promote her movies, but when it comes to her personal life, she doesn't want headlines. She and Ant are keeping their wedding plans hush-hush, but it's very much on the table."