EXCLUSIVE: See the Pictures That Reveal the Extremely Glamorous Life of Divorcee Fitness Instructor at Center of Renée Zellweger and Ant Anstead 'Break-Up'

As Radar has reported, Zellweger and Anstead have been living apart for over a year. The couple has not been seen together in public in months.

But insiders close to the couple, who started dating in 2021, have said the 56-year-old Oscar-winning actress is still in a relationship with her British TV presenter partner, 46.

Still, the usual questions popped up about where the two stand when Anstead was spotted arriving at French’s home – and his car was still in the driveway the next morning.

French, who according to her Facebook page is a certified spin instructor at Rhythm Ride Laguna Beach, is currently divorcing her hedge fund founder husband, James Hanna III, the father of her two young children. Her social media is filled with hundreds of photos from the pair's wedding in 2014, which they followed up with a move to Chicago.