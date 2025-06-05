EXCLUSIVE: See the Pictures That Reveal the Extremely Glamorous Life of Divorcee Fitness Instructor at Center of Renée Zellweger and Ant Anstead 'Break-Up'
When word broke that Renée Zellweger's boyfriend, Ant Anstead, was recently spotted staying overnight at the Laguna Beach home of Julia "Jules" French, many surprised fans of the pair had the same question: "Who?"
Now, RadarOnline.com can reveal the glamorous life of the 36-year-old cycling instructor, who is well-known in her posh California community.
As Radar has reported, Zellweger and Anstead have been living apart for over a year. The couple has not been seen together in public in months.
But insiders close to the couple, who started dating in 2021, have said the 56-year-old Oscar-winning actress is still in a relationship with her British TV presenter partner, 46.
Still, the usual questions popped up about where the two stand when Anstead was spotted arriving at French’s home – and his car was still in the driveway the next morning.
French, who according to her Facebook page is a certified spin instructor at Rhythm Ride Laguna Beach, is currently divorcing her hedge fund founder husband, James Hanna III, the father of her two young children. Her social media is filled with hundreds of photos from the pair's wedding in 2014, which they followed up with a move to Chicago.
California Loving
But they weren't there long. French is a California native, having gone to Laguna Beach High School and then staying local for college at California State University, Fullerton.
A source told DailyMail.com: "When Ant's working late or needs childcare, Hudson goes back with Jules' kids. Then in the evening, Ant picks Hudson up."
But the insider added: "They've had this flirtatious friendship going on. So when he moved out of home, he moved into the apartment above the garage at Jules' place."
Money Problems
Rumors have been swirling Zellweger and Anstead are facing relationship issues - especially as his financial and legal woes mount.
Anstead, known for shows including Wheeler Dealers and Born Mechanic, has recently been facing money troubles, including a bankruptcy filing for his car company and several lawsuits demanding more than $3million.
And pals of the pair have now revealed Anstead has vacated his modest two-bedroom rental in Laguna Beach, which was reportedly leased solely in his name.
Meanwhile, Zellweger is on location in New York City filming for the hit Hulu show Only Murders in the Building with Selena Gomez, Steve Martin, and Martin Short.
EXCLUSIVE: See the Horrifying Images That Show How World Famous 'Baywatch' Beach Has Been Transformed Into Smoldering Toxic Waste Dump by L.A. Wildfires
French Resistance
But Zellweger is apparently weary of her longtime boyfriend moving in with French, despite his current financial crisis. Especially when she has a perfectly fine home sitting empty and ready to be moved in.
A source close to the actress revealed: "Renée currently has a rental in Laguna. When Ant lost his rental, the obvious thing would have been for him to move into the rental with Renée. But she doesn't want them cohabiting, so he has to find his own place to stay."
While rumors swirl about the status of their four-year relationship, Anstead's rep said he "continues to remain private about his cherished personal relationship."