Renée Zellweger 'Split Shock' — With Actress and Boyfriend Ant Anstead 'Secretly Living Apart for More Than a Year' Amid His Mounting Cash Crisis

Renée Zellweger and her boyfriend Ant Anstead have been living apart for over a year, sources say.

But RadarOnline.com can reveal insiders close to the couple have said the 56-year-old Oscar-winning actress is still in a relationship with her British TV presenter partner, 46.

Zellweger and Anstead, who have been dating since 2021, have not been seen together in public in months.

The pair was last spotted in early March, when they cheered on the TV host's son, Hudson, at a soccer game.