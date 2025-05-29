Renée Zellweger 'Split Shock' — With Actress and Boyfriend Ant Anstead 'Secretly Living Apart for More Than a Year' Amid His Mounting Cash Crisis
Renée Zellweger and her boyfriend Ant Anstead have been living apart for over a year, sources say.
But RadarOnline.com can reveal insiders close to the couple have said the 56-year-old Oscar-winning actress is still in a relationship with her British TV presenter partner, 46.
Zellweger and Anstead, who have been dating since 2021, have not been seen together in public in months.
The pair was last spotted in early March, when they cheered on the TV host's son, Hudson, at a soccer game.
Anstead's New Roommate
Anstead, known for shows including Wheeler Dealers and Born Mechanic, has recently been facing financial difficulties, including a bankruptcy filing for his car company and several lawsuits demanding more than $3million.
And pals of the pair have now revealed Anstead has vacated his modest two-bedroom rental in Laguna Beach, which was reportedly leased solely in his name, and is now believed to be staying in an apartment above the garage at the $8million home of Julia 'Jules' French, a 36-year-old spin instructor currently going through a divorce from hedge fund manager James Hanna III.
Zelleweger is said to be on location in New York City filming for hit Hulu show Only Murders in the Building with Selena Gomez, Steve Martin, and Martin Short.
A source close to Anstead said: “One of her kids goes to the same school as Hudson. When Ant's working late or needs childcare, Hudson goes back with Jules' kids. Then, in the evening, Ant picks Hudson up.
“They've had this flirtatious friendship going on.”
Pal Denies Anstead Has Moved Into Another Woman's Home
The source continued: "So when he moved out of (his two-bed rental), he moved into the apartment above the garage at Jules' place."
"He's trying to find another rental place. But for now, he's got stuff in storage and he's got a lot of stuff with Jules."
While a friend of French's denied Anstead has moved in, he's been spotted coming and going from the garage apartment several times as of late.
Anstead Spotted at Female Friend's House
In one instance, Anstead was seen returning to the multi-million dollar home after attending one of his son's soccer games on May 20.
His car was still parked in the driveway the next morning at around 7 A.M. He was seen leaving the house later that same day, suggesting he indeed spent the night.
Later in the week, Anstead was seen enjoying a fun beach day, chatting it up with a mysterious young woman. Afterward, the pair was seen headed back to French's home together.
Meanwhile, Zellweger is apparently weary of her longtime boyfriend moving in with her, despite his current financial crisis.
A source close to the actress revealed: "Renée currently has a rental in Laguna. When Ant lost his rental, the obvious thing would have been for him to move into the rental with Renée. But she doesn't want them cohabiting, so he has to find his own place to stay."
While rumors swirl about the status of their four-year relationship, Anstead's rep said he "continues to remain private about his cherished personal relationship."