EXCLUSIVE: Kylie Jenner 'Based New Boob Job on Margot Robbie's Barbie Character' — 'They're Exactly The Same Proportions!'
Kylie Jenner has stunned fans with a candid revelation about her long-rumored boob job – and RadarOnline.com can now reveal her plastic surgery had a very synethetic inspiration.
The 27-year-old reality star broke the Internet when she recently responded to a TikTok fan question with the full disclosure about her cosmetically enhanced chest size: ‘445 cc, moderate profile, half under the muscle!!!!! silicone!!! garth fisher!!! hope this helps lol."
Movie Worship
Her admission followed a viral video from influencer Rachel Leary, 26, who praised Jenner’s busty look and asked for details about her breast augmentation.
The exchange came via TikTok on Monday, June 2, setting off a flurry of fan reactions and renewed interest in the procedures of one of the most-watched celebrities in the world.
Jenner, who rose to fame as part of Keeping Up with the Kardashians, confirmed last year she had undergone a breast augmentation at 19 – a procedure she had previously denied.
And sources have told RadarOnline.com the size of her boobs came from an unexpected source: the Barbie movie.
An insider close to Jenner's circle told us: "Kylie loved the look Margot Robbie had when she played Barbie. She kept referencing that vibe – polished, symmetrical, and playful but still classy. Her doctor helped her match that aesthetic almost exactly."
Another source added: "She wanted something that felt iconic and feminine, and Barbie just made sense. There was this real sense of nostalgia mixed with image curation – and she landed right where she wanted."
Top Surgeon
Jenner’s choice of surgeon, Dr. Garth Fisher, 65, is no stranger to celebrity transformations.
With a clientele including Kris Jenner, Kourtney Kardashian, and Caitlyn Jenner, Fisher is considered one of the most elite plastic surgeons in Beverly Hills.
He famously performed a facelift on Kris during a Keeping Up with the Kardashians episode, and previously worked with Hugh Hefner and other prominent Hollywood names.
In the TikTok clip that ignited a fan frenzy over Jenner's boobs, Leary said the reality TV regular had “the most perfect, natural boob job ever,” and begged her for the secret behind the look.
Fans were stunned when Jenner responded publicly – a notable departure from her previous silence.
Leary replied in disbelief: ‘KYLIEEEEE!!! you are the best THANK YOU!!!!’
Despite the admiration, Jenner has also expressed regret over her cosmetics addiction.
Fans Amazed
In a 2023 episode of The Kardashians, she told close friend Stassie Karanikolaou she had her chest procedure done just before giving birth to her daughter, Stormi Webster, now 7.
"I got my breasts done before Stormi," she admitted – adding: "Within six months of having Stormi – not thinking I would have a child when I was 20 – they were still healing.
"I had beautiful breasts, like natural t---, just gorgeous… and I just wished, obviously, I never got them done to begin with.’
She added: "I would recommend anyone who was thinking about it to wait until after you have children. I have a daughter too. I would be heartbroken if she wanted to get her body done at 19."
In 2015, Jenner insisted her curves were the result of weight gain and natural development.
By 2018, after giving birth, she noted her breasts were "definitely three times the size" but still stopped short of confirming surgery — until now.