EXCLUSIVE: Kylie Jenner 'Based New Boob Job on Margot Robbie's Barbie Character' — 'They're Exactly The Same Proportions!'

Her admission followed a viral video from influencer Rachel Leary, 26, who praised Jenner’s busty look and asked for details about her breast augmentation.

The exchange came via TikTok on Monday, June 2, setting off a flurry of fan reactions and renewed interest in the procedures of one of the most-watched celebrities in the world.

Jenner, who rose to fame as part of Keeping Up with the Kardashians, confirmed last year she had undergone a breast augmentation at 19 – a procedure she had previously denied.

And sources have told RadarOnline.com the size of her boobs came from an unexpected source: the Barbie movie.

An insider close to Jenner's circle told us: "Kylie loved the look Margot Robbie had when she played Barbie. She kept referencing that vibe – polished, symmetrical, and playful but still classy. Her doctor helped her match that aesthetic almost exactly."

Another source added: "She wanted something that felt iconic and feminine, and Barbie just made sense. There was this real sense of nostalgia mixed with image curation – and she landed right where she wanted."