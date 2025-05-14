EXCLUSIVE: Rob Kardashian 'Taking Advantage of Momager Kris Jenner' by 'Sponging Off Her Wealth'
Kardashian brother Rob may be back in the fold, but insiders say it's costing mom Kris Jenner a bundle to cover her son's costly habits while bribing him into hangin' with his family.
Sources tell RadarOnline.com pals fear she's been taken advantage of because her 38-year-old boy is spending her dough like water while not earning any back – and his 69-year-old mother knows it.
"Kris realizes she needs to cut Rob off, say 'no more,' and tell him to get a job, but that's easier said than done," our insider said. "Rob has expensive tastes and wants fast cars, and Kris is on the hook for his child support payments, too.”
Also according to the source, Jenner "has been giving him money when he asks as a way of encouraging him to spend more time with her and his sisters."
They added: "But it's getting to the point where she's constantly doling out the cash to him. Jenner's friends, who are also moms, don't think it's a good tactic to spoon-feed Rob every time he comes begging. She's been totally funding his lifestyle and he always needs more. He's become accustomed to it."
Rob shares 7-year-old daughter Dream with his ex-galpal, rapper Blac Chyna, and has been "guilting Kris into paying for the kid's school and other expenses," said the source.
Meanwhile, the spoiled son's sock business was a bust and he's currently without a money-spinning venture – "but he spends a lot of money day after day," added the source.
Sources also told RadarOnline.com Jenner isn't the only family member Rob's mooching off.
One said: "He's been taking advantage of Khloe's kindness for years, and even lived in her house until he finally got his own place next door, and he's still coming over and raiding her fridge and asking for favors. Khloé lets him because she feels sorry for him.
"Rob is yanking both their chains and Kris is beginning to realize just how much!"
But the tough momager behind the billion-dollar Kardashian empire is a softy to her baby boy.
Our source said: "She's going to have to tell him to go out and earn a paycheck – once she gets up the nerve, that is.
"Of all the kids, Rob is the one most hard to say no to."