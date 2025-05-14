EXCLUSIVE: Rob Kardashian 'Taking Advantage of Momager Kris Jenner' by 'Sponging Off Her Wealth'

Kardashian brother Rob may be back in the fold, but insiders say it's costing mom Kris Jenner a bundle to cover her son's costly habits while bribing him into hangin' with his family.

Sources tell RadarOnline.com pals fear she's been taken advantage of because her 38-year-old boy is spending her dough like water while not earning any back – and his 69-year-old mother knows it.

"Kris realizes she needs to cut Rob off, say 'no more,' and tell him to get a job, but that's easier said than done," our insider said. "Rob has expensive tastes and wants fast cars, and Kris is on the hook for his child support payments, too.”