Kylie Jenner’s Hairstylist Jesus Guerrero’s Cause of Death Revealed Months After His Shock Passing At Age 34

After his death announcement, Jenner took to Instagram to pay tribute to her beloved friend and team member.

She wrote: "Jesus was more than my friend - he was a light in my life, a source of laughter, comfort, love, and unwavering support. I don’t know how I would have made it through the last almost decade without him by my side. He had a way of making even the heaviest days feel lighter.

"Thank you, Jesus, for always being there for me, for lifting me up, for being my friend. The pain of losing you is just unbearable, and I don’t know how to move forward without you, but I know great grief is born only of great love. And I loved you so much. You were the best person, with a talent that was unmatched. a true artist. You inspired so many, and you always will.

"Your words, your laughter, your kindness, and your beautiful spirit will live in my heart forever. I’ll cherish all our moments together. every laugh and hug. I wish I could hug you again. I laid in your bed the way you used to lay in mine, talking for hours.

"I would give anything for one more deep talk. I’m going to miss you so much. more than any words can say. 222 my angel."

Guerrero was part of the Jenner-Kardashian family's glam team for nearly 10 years and worked with other members – including Kim Kardashian and Kendall Jenner.