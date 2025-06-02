Kylie Jenner’s Hairstylist Jesus Guerrero’s Cause of Death Revealed Months After His Shock Passing At Age 34
Kylie Jenner’s hairstylist Jesus Guerrero’s cause of death has been revealed.
RadarOnline.com can report the beloved member of her glam squad passed away at just 34 years old in February 2025.
According to reports, Guerrero died of severe pneumonia, and his cause of death was listed as natural.
The Los Angeles County Department of Medical Examiner told TMZ the famous hairstylist contracted pneumonia and Cryptococcus neoformans, a fungal organism, due to having a weakened immune system.
His Shocking Death
Guerrero's family announced his sudden passing on February 22.
On Instagram Story, the family wrote: "Our family would like to thank everyone for all the love and support during this hard time. Jesus was the brightest light, we have never doubted that he touched the hearts and lives of everyone he came across.
"We have fallen into tears repeatedly reminiscing and wondering what we could of done different to still have him with us."
His sister Gris, 26, launched a GoFundMe page after the news to help the family cover their expenses.
She wrote: "It is with a heavy heart that we let the world know that Jesus Guerrero has gone to heaven. He is a son, a brother, an uncle, an artist, a friend, and so much more. Born and raised in Houston, TX to immigrant parents, Jesus learned how to work hard and dreamt of taking his skills to the top.
"Unfortunately, his passing came very suddenly and unexpectedly. Currently, his family is taking care of his personal belongings and accommodations to bring him home to Houston."
Kylie's Emotional Message
After his death announcement, Jenner took to Instagram to pay tribute to her beloved friend and team member.
She wrote: "Jesus was more than my friend - he was a light in my life, a source of laughter, comfort, love, and unwavering support. I don’t know how I would have made it through the last almost decade without him by my side. He had a way of making even the heaviest days feel lighter.
"Thank you, Jesus, for always being there for me, for lifting me up, for being my friend. The pain of losing you is just unbearable, and I don’t know how to move forward without you, but I know great grief is born only of great love. And I loved you so much. You were the best person, with a talent that was unmatched. a true artist. You inspired so many, and you always will.
"Your words, your laughter, your kindness, and your beautiful spirit will live in my heart forever. I’ll cherish all our moments together. every laugh and hug. I wish I could hug you again. I laid in your bed the way you used to lay in mine, talking for hours.
"I would give anything for one more deep talk. I’m going to miss you so much. more than any words can say. 222 my angel."
Guerrero was part of the Jenner-Kardashian family's glam team for nearly 10 years and worked with other members – including Kim Kardashian and Kendall Jenner.
Iconic Hairstylist
Guerrero became one of the most popular hairstylists in Hollywood and worked with some of the biggest stars, including Katy Perry and Demi Moore.
Before his death, he was traveling with Jennifer Lopez as part of her glam team in Dubai for a performance.
The singer shared a photo of her team on Instagram just before his death, which she captioned "Business trip."
Just weeks before his passing, Guerrero worked with Jenner for the 2025 Golden Globes and Paris Fashion Week.