'Surreal': Charlie Kirk Memorial Service Podium Enclosed in Bulletproof Glass for Speeches From Trump, JD Vance and Pete Hegseth — 'Something Rarely Seen at an Indoor Event'
Sept. 21 2025, Published 5:50 p.m. ET
As some of the nation's top officials spoke at Charlie Kirk's packed memorial service, they did so behind thick sheets of bulletproof glass, RadarOnline.com can report.
Ever since the conservative activist was gunned down while sitting out in the open during a college rally, politicians, celebrities and others have all beefed up their personal protection in fear of additional attacks.
An estimated 95,000 people filled the areas in and around State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona, on Sunday for a celebration of Kirk's life.
Among them, both President Donald Trump and Vice President J.D. Vance, along with a collection of secretaries and other bigwigs. As the president watched the event, waiting for his time to speak, he sat in a luxury box behind several slabs of bulletproof glass.
Even the main speaker's podium itself was surrounded on all sides by thick glass, something extremely rare for an indoor event.
However, since Kirk was brutally shot in the neck as he spoke with college students, security precautions have been increased for nearly everyone.
Security Funding
Congress is currently considering allocating $58million in additional funding to increase security for officials in the executive and judicial branches. Some high-profile "targets" aren't waiting.
Last week, White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt was given her own Secret Service detail, although there are no known public threats against her.
Typically, the president and vice president are legally required to accept protection from the Secret Service; however, it's not unusual for other high-profile politicos to be granted protection, including the White House chief of staff and national security adviser.
And while rare, it's also not unprecedented for press secretaries to be given a detail. In 2018, then-press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders was assigned a team after an incident in which a Lexington, Virginia, restaurant refused to serve her.
Global Security Concerns
Others without the luxury of government-funded protection are taking their own safety steps. RadarOnline.com revealed global music superstar Taylor Swift has been the subject of "legitimate threats" in the wake of Kirk's murder, and extra security measures were put in place when the star recently attended fiancé Travis Kelce's NFL opener last weekend.
Video footage, which went viral, saw a bulletproof wall erected to guard Swift as she made her way to her seat for the game.
The secrecy behind her appearance sparked a frenzy among her fanbase, with many of her followers believing she was attempting to hide a baby bump.
However, insiders claim there was a more sinister reason behind the wall.
A source told the Daily Mail: "They used the screen to keep her safe. They have used that screen before, but usually it is for the President or someone like that, not a celebrity. But this was a weird week."
Super Bowl Security
Kirk's memorial kicked off with bagpipes and the singing of the National Anthem. Various religious and political leaders took turns speaking about the conservative figure and his relationship with religion.
President Trump landed in Arizona not long after the service began. The distinguished guests also included Megyn Kelly, Vice President J.D. Vance and Donald Trump Jr.
Security inside and outside the stadium is said to rival the preparation of a Super Bowl, a spokesman exclusively told RadarOnline.com.
"We'll be providing the same level of service that we provide for any other event. We'll have officers patrolling the area and monitoring everything from outside the stadium," Police Administrator Jose Santiago explained before the event.
Santiago noted that the Arizona Department of Public Safety has been working with the Secret Service inside the venue. At the same time, the Glendale P.D. coordinated with the federal law enforcement agency outside.