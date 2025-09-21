'Surreal': Charlie Kirk Memorial Service Podium Enclosed in Bulletproof Glass for Speeches From Trump, JD Vance and Pete Hegseth — 'Something Rarely Seen at an Indoor Event'

An estimated 95,000 people filled the areas in and around State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona, on Sunday for a celebration of Kirk's life.

Among them, both President Donald Trump and Vice President J.D. Vance, along with a collection of secretaries and other bigwigs. As the president watched the event, waiting for his time to speak, he sat in a luxury box behind several slabs of bulletproof glass.

Even the main speaker's podium itself was surrounded on all sides by thick glass, something extremely rare for an indoor event.

However, since Kirk was brutally shot in the neck as he spoke with college students, security precautions have been increased for nearly everyone.