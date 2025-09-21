Erika Kirk Describes Seeing Charlie's Ravaged Body After Campus Sniper Attack — 'He Died with a Mona Lisa Smile Like Jesus Rescued Him'

Charlie, 31, was shot and killed on September 10 while speaking at Utah Valley University during the first stop of a nationwide tour. Erika had planned to travel with him but stayed behind in Arizona to support her mother, who was receiving medical treatment in a Phoenix hospital.

She said she was at her mother's bedside when she received a frantic call from her husband's assistant, Michael McCoy, who screamed, "He's been shot!" Erika quickly boarded her husband's chartered plane to Utah but learned en route that he had been pronounced dead at a local hospital.

"I'm looking at the clouds and the mountains," she recalled. "It was such a gorgeous day, and I was thinking: This is exactly what he last saw."