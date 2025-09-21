'Beyond Rude and Disrespectful': Trump Brutally Ridiculed for Arriving to Charlie Kirk's Memorial Service Late... Without First Lady Melania By His Side

President Trump first broke the news that Kirk was dead after the commentator was gunned down on Sept. 10 as he spoke with students at a Utah university.

He was also the first to report on the arrest of suspect Tyler Robinson, stating during an appearance on Fox & Friends : "I think we have him."

The president previously paid a glowing tribute to Kirk and announced he would be getting the Presidential Medal of Freedom.

Trump also called the assassination of the conservative firebrand "a dark moment for America" as he vowed a sweeping crackdown on political violence.

In a solemn four-minute video filmed from the Oval Office and shared on Truth Social, the president said he was "filled with grief and anger."