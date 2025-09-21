Your tip
'Beyond Rude and Disrespectful': Trump Brutally Ridiculed for Arriving to Charlie Kirk's Memorial Service Late... Without First Lady Melania By His Side

charlie kirk, donald trump
Source: mega, Turning Point USA

Donald Trump sat by himself for Charlie Kirk's memorial service.

Sept. 21 2025, Published 4:25 p.m. ET

President Donald Trump showed up late – and alone – to the massive memorial service for Charlie Kirk, RadarOnline.com can confirm.

While a large political delegation packed into State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona, the president's tardiness was only overshadowed by the questions about his missing wife, Melania.

Distinguished Guests

kirk memorial crowd
Source: Radar

The stadium was packed with mourners.

Nearly 100,000 people came together for a celebration of Kirk's life, after the conservative activist was brutally shot and killed while hosting a rally at a Utah college.

The US government was well represented by attendees, from Donald Trump Jr. to Secretaries Marco Rubio and Robert F. Kennedy Jr Also on hand were celebs like Megyn Kelly, Tucker Carlson and Elon Musk.

Trump arrived at the stadium shortly after the event began, but photos of his attendance revealed he was there solo. Melania was nowhere to be seen.

Missing in Inaction

melania trump
Source: MEGA

Melania's absence was glaring.

When Trump finally settled in for the event, it was from behind a thick sheet of bulletproof glass. Some online said he looked "sleepy," and questioned his true feelings on Kirk.

"The memorial STARTED AT 2:00 pm. Trump is en route to the memorial —- this means THAT TRUMP IS ALMOST AN HOUR LATE TO CHARLIE KIRK’S MEMORIAL," one person tweeted.

"This is beyond rude and disrespectful and a great example of the president’s TRUE COLORS and honestly HOW MUCH CHARLIE KIRK MEANS."

Source: x.com/MargoMartin47

The confusion and outcry continued on missing Melania, as one person noted: "Melania Trump is definitely not on the trip to Arizona. Why does she hate Charlie Kirk?"

Another echoed: "Where is Mrs.Trump? Does she not care about Charlie? Does she hate her husband?"

While a third asked pointedly: "Why is President Trump sitting alone? Where’s Melania & Barron??!"

Breaking News

trump and kirk
Source: mega

Trump was a friend and supporter of Kirk.

President Trump first broke the news that Kirk was dead after the commentator was gunned down on Sept. 10 as he spoke with students at a Utah university.

He was also the first to report on the arrest of suspect Tyler Robinson, stating during an appearance on Fox & Friends : "I think we have him."

The president previously paid a glowing tribute to Kirk and announced he would be getting the Presidential Medal of Freedom.

Trump also called the assassination of the conservative firebrand "a dark moment for America" as he vowed a sweeping crackdown on political violence.

In a solemn four-minute video filmed from the Oval Office and shared on Truth Social, the president said he was "filled with grief and anger."

Missing Vigil

trump
Source: mega

Trump passed on a vigil for a game of golf.

However, Trump was a no-show at vigil for Kirk at the Kennedy Centre in Washington, D.C. on Sunday, September 14. Instead, the president spent Sunday golfing it up in Bedminster, New Jersey.

He then returned to the White House at about 6:30 p.m. after a crowd of people had formed outside Kirk's vigil.

While the controversial politician did not attend, 85 members of Congress did, as well as notable MAGA supporters, Robert F. Kennedy Jr., White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt, and House Speaker Mike Johnson.

Leavitt made sure to tell the audience what her boss thought of Kirk and said, "I speak on behalf of the president when I say President Trump loved you, Charlie, so much."

