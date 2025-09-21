Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > Politics > Charlie Kirk

Super Bowl-Level Security for Charlie Kirk's Final Farewell Added as Donald Trump, J.D. Vance and Thousands of Fans Turn Out in Arizona

Photo of Charlie Kirk's Funeral
Source: Supplied

The Department of Homeland Security designated Charlie Kirk’s funeral and memorial service a SEAR Level 1 event.

Profile Image

Sept. 21 2025, Published 4:15 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add Radar on Google

The memorial service honoring Charlie Kirk is being treated as a major national event, with federal authorities elevating security to the highest level, RadarOnline.com can report.

The Department of Homeland Security has designated the funeral a Special Event Assessment Rating (SEAR) Level 1 — a status typically reserved for occasions like the Super Bowl or presidential inaugurations.

Article continues below advertisement

Kirk's Funeral

Tap Here To Add Radar Online as A Trusted SourceAdd Radar Online as A Trusted Source on Google
charlie kirk bodyguard eerie message before college campus shooting
Source: MEGA

The memorial is being held at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona, with tens of thousands attending.

A DHS senior official confirmed the designation, stating: "The Department of Homeland Security has designated the upcoming funeral and memorial service as a Special Event Assessment Rating (SEAR) Level 1 event. This designation is reserved for events of the highest national significance and enables the federal government to provide the full range of law enforcement and security resources necessary to support local officials in ensuring a safe and successful event."

The ceremony is being held at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona, where thousands have already gathered to honor the Turning Point USA founder. Given the overwhelming response, organizers also prepared an overflow venue at Desert Diamond Arena to handle the massive turnout.

Demand has far exceeded expectations, with more than 200,000 people responding online to attend, far surpassing the stadium's capacity of 63,000 to 73,000 seats. The overflow arena adds another 19,000 spaces.

Article continues below advertisement

Massive Crowds

super bowl security charlie kirk final farewell donald trump jd vance
Source: Supplied

An overflow venue, Desert Diamond Arena, was prepared to accommodate an additional 19,000 attendees.

Exclusive photos obtained by OK! revealed crowds forming lines before sunrise to secure a spot.

The Special Agent in Charge of Phoenix underscored the federal commitment to security, explaining: "The U.S. Secret Service has been designated as the Federal Coordinator for this effort. Our teams are already on the ground in Phoenix and Glendale, working side-by-side with state, local, and federal partners. Together, we are fully committed to ensuring that these solemn events receive the comprehensive protection and support they require."

High-profile speakers are scheduled to take the stage, including President Donald Trump, Vice President J.D. Vance, Secretary of State Marco Rubio, Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth, Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard, White House Chief of Staff Susie Wiles, and Deputy Chief of Staff Stephen Miller.

Kirk's widow, Erika Kirk, is also expected to address the crowd.

Article continues below advertisement

Enhanced Security Measures

super bowl security charlie kirk final farewell donald trump jd vance
Source: Supplied

Photos showed crowds lining up before sunrise to secure spots.

Enhanced security measures are in effect. Organizers urged attendees to carpool due to road closures and heavy traffic.

The program further warned of a strict entry policy: “Guests arriving with bags, even clear bags, will NOT be permitted entry. You will be required to return the bag to your vehicle and rejoin the line from the end.”

READ MORE ON POLITICS NEWS
photo of charlie kirk

EXCLUSIVE PHOTOS: Inside Charlie Kirk's Memorial Service — Elon Musk, Pete Hegseth and Megyn Kelly In Attendance to Honor Late Conservative Activist Just Days After Assassination

Photo of Donald Trump and Pam Bondi

'Justice Must Be Served, Now': Donald Trump Publicly Pressures AG Pam Bondi to Prosecute His Political Foes

Kirk's Death

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

super bowl security charlie kirk final farewell donald trump jd vance
Source: @charliekirk/youtube

Kirk was shot on September 10 while speaking at Utah Valley University.

Kirk’s death shocked supporters nationwide. He was shot on September 10 while speaking at Utah Valley University during Turning Point USA’s The American Comeback Tour.

The alleged shooter, Tyler Robinson, has since been charged with felony aggravated murder, felony discharge of a firearm causing serious bodily injury, two counts of felony obstruction of justice, two counts of witness tampering and committing a violent offense in the presence of a child.

NewsInvestigationsVideoExclusivesPoliticsEntertainmentReality TVTrue CrimeSportsRoyals
About UsEditor's NotesNewsletterContact UsNews TipsMediaAdvertisingYouTubeFlipboardNews Break
Privacy PolicyTerms of UseDMCA PolicyCookie PolicyOpt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
RadarOnline Logo

© Copyright 2025 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.