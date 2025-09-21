Super Bowl-Level Security for Charlie Kirk's Final Farewell Added as Donald Trump, J.D. Vance and Thousands of Fans Turn Out in Arizona

A DHS senior official confirmed the designation, stating: "The Department of Homeland Security has designated the upcoming funeral and memorial service as a Special Event Assessment Rating (SEAR) Level 1 event. This designation is reserved for events of the highest national significance and enables the federal government to provide the full range of law enforcement and security resources necessary to support local officials in ensuring a safe and successful event."

The ceremony is being held at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona, where thousands have already gathered to honor the Turning Point USA founder. Given the overwhelming response, organizers also prepared an overflow venue at Desert Diamond Arena to handle the massive turnout.

Demand has far exceeded expectations, with more than 200,000 people responding online to attend, far surpassing the stadium's capacity of 63,000 to 73,000 seats. The overflow arena adds another 19,000 spaces.