Super Bowl-Level Security for Charlie Kirk's Final Farewell Added as Donald Trump, J.D. Vance and Thousands of Fans Turn Out in Arizona
Sept. 21 2025, Published 4:15 p.m. ET
The memorial service honoring Charlie Kirk is being treated as a major national event, with federal authorities elevating security to the highest level, RadarOnline.com can report.
The Department of Homeland Security has designated the funeral a Special Event Assessment Rating (SEAR) Level 1 — a status typically reserved for occasions like the Super Bowl or presidential inaugurations.
Kirk's Funeral
A DHS senior official confirmed the designation, stating: "The Department of Homeland Security has designated the upcoming funeral and memorial service as a Special Event Assessment Rating (SEAR) Level 1 event. This designation is reserved for events of the highest national significance and enables the federal government to provide the full range of law enforcement and security resources necessary to support local officials in ensuring a safe and successful event."
The ceremony is being held at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona, where thousands have already gathered to honor the Turning Point USA founder. Given the overwhelming response, organizers also prepared an overflow venue at Desert Diamond Arena to handle the massive turnout.
Demand has far exceeded expectations, with more than 200,000 people responding online to attend, far surpassing the stadium's capacity of 63,000 to 73,000 seats. The overflow arena adds another 19,000 spaces.
Massive Crowds
Exclusive photos obtained by OK! revealed crowds forming lines before sunrise to secure a spot.
The Special Agent in Charge of Phoenix underscored the federal commitment to security, explaining: "The U.S. Secret Service has been designated as the Federal Coordinator for this effort. Our teams are already on the ground in Phoenix and Glendale, working side-by-side with state, local, and federal partners. Together, we are fully committed to ensuring that these solemn events receive the comprehensive protection and support they require."
High-profile speakers are scheduled to take the stage, including President Donald Trump, Vice President J.D. Vance, Secretary of State Marco Rubio, Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth, Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard, White House Chief of Staff Susie Wiles, and Deputy Chief of Staff Stephen Miller.
Kirk's widow, Erika Kirk, is also expected to address the crowd.
Enhanced Security Measures
Enhanced security measures are in effect. Organizers urged attendees to carpool due to road closures and heavy traffic.
The program further warned of a strict entry policy: “Guests arriving with bags, even clear bags, will NOT be permitted entry. You will be required to return the bag to your vehicle and rejoin the line from the end.”
Kirk's Death
Kirk’s death shocked supporters nationwide. He was shot on September 10 while speaking at Utah Valley University during Turning Point USA’s The American Comeback Tour.
The alleged shooter, Tyler Robinson, has since been charged with felony aggravated murder, felony discharge of a firearm causing serious bodily injury, two counts of felony obstruction of justice, two counts of witness tampering and committing a violent offense in the presence of a child.