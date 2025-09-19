Secret Service Ramps Up Security for Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt in Wake of Charlie Kirk Assassination, Assigned Her Own Detail

There are no known reports that would indicate a threat against Leavitt or a reason for her own detail, but high-profile figures from Washington D.C. to Hollywood and beyond have upped their security amid fears of similar attacks.

Kirk was sitting outdoors in a public plaza surrounded by college students when Tyler Robinson allegedly climbed to the roof of a neighboring building and shot him with a rifle.

Per U.S. law, the president and vice president are legally required to accept protection from the Secret Service; however, it's not unusual for other high-profile politicos to be granted protection, including the White House chief of staff and national security adviser.

And while rare, it's also not unprecedented for press secretaries to be given a detail. In 2018, then-press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders was assigned a team after an incident in which a Lexington, Virginia, restaurant refused to serve her.