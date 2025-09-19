Secret Service Ramps Up Security for Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt in Wake of Charlie Kirk Assassination, Assigned Her Own Detail
Sept. 19 2025, Published 2:00 p.m. ET
With tension high throughout the country following the assassination of Charlie Kirk, White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt has been given her own Secret Service detail, RadarOnline.com can confirm.
The unusual move comes as Congress considers shelling out $58million in additional funding to increase security for officials in the executive and judicial branches.
There are no known reports that would indicate a threat against Leavitt or a reason for her own detail, but high-profile figures from Washington D.C. to Hollywood and beyond have upped their security amid fears of similar attacks.
Kirk was sitting outdoors in a public plaza surrounded by college students when Tyler Robinson allegedly climbed to the roof of a neighboring building and shot him with a rifle.
Per U.S. law, the president and vice president are legally required to accept protection from the Secret Service; however, it's not unusual for other high-profile politicos to be granted protection, including the White House chief of staff and national security adviser.
And while rare, it's also not unprecedented for press secretaries to be given a detail. In 2018, then-press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders was assigned a team after an incident in which a Lexington, Virginia, restaurant refused to serve her.
Taylor Swift's Concerns
Others without the luxury of government-funded protection are taking their own safety steps. RadarOnline.com revealed global music superstar Taylor Swift has been the subject of "legitimate threats" in the wake of Kirk's murder, and extra security measures were put in place when the star recently attended fiancé Travis Kelce's NFL opener last weekend.
Video footage, which went viral, saw a bulletproof wall erected to guard Swift as she made her way to her seat for the game.
The secrecy behind her appearance sparked a frenzy among her fanbase, with many of her followers believing she was attempting to hide a baby bump.
However, insiders claim there was a more sinister reason behind the wall.
A source told the Daily Mail: "They used the screen to keep her safe. They have used that screen before, but usually it is for the President or someone like that, not a celebrity. But this was a weird week."
Kamala Harris' Security Stripped
However, just as she heads out to promote her new memoir, former Vice President Kamala Harris has had her Secret Service detail suddenly dropped by the Trump administration.
Now, those close to Harris are worried she is about to lose crucial access to any possible threat warnings just as she is preparing to expose herself to the nation, possibly putting her in danger.
Typically, former VPs are given six months of Secret Service protection after leaving office, according to federal law. In Harris's case, that period ended on July 21.
However, her detail was extended for an additional year after then-President Joe Biden signed a secret directive just before leaving office. It isn't clear why Biden signed the extension, or if he had any worrying intel, and once Trump was made aware of it, he canceled it.
A Risky Book Tour?
In a letter sent to Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem last month, the president wrote: "You are hereby authorized to discontinue any security-related procedures previously authorized by Executive Memorandum, beyond those required by law, for the following individual, effective September 1, 2025: Former Vice President Kamala D. Harris."
With that date now come and gone, Harris has officially lost access to her around-the-clock security detail, along with advanced levels of threat analysis surrounding her emails, texts, and social media.
Federal agents have also stopped protecting her home in Los Angeles.
Harris's memoir, 107 Days, comes out Tuesday, September 23, and she leaves the next day for a cross-country promotional tour.