'She's Done The Impossible': Hailey Bieber's Dad Stephen Baldwin Heaps Praise on 'Billionaire' Daughter Amid Rumors of Family Rift while Hitting out at OnlyFans' Stars
Sept. 19 2025, Published 1:45 p.m. ET
Stephen Baldwin has heaped praise on his "billionaire" daughter Hailey Bieber amid rumors of a family rift.
RadarOnline.com can reveal the The Usual Suspects actor, 59, made rare comments about the Rhode founder, 28, in a new interview, and saluted her business achievements — after selling her makeup and skincare line for $1billion in May.
The Girl's Done Good
Baldwin said he was particularly proud of his daughter, given how young she's made her fortune without resorting to “sketchy” antics on the Internet, a subtle dig at OnlyFans creators.
He said: "I never talk about her, but my daughter has done the impossible, relatively. But in this day and age, in the last 10 years, it's not impossible. It’s happened.
"It's like these kinds of successes are happening, and young people are making unbelievable amounts of money on the Internet in ways that are very sketchy.
"So God bless her."
Brimming With Pride
Baldwin shares Bieber and his oldest daughter, 32-year-old Alaia, with his wife, Kennya Baldwin.
The veteran actor's admission comes one year after Bieber hinted at a frosty relationship with her family.
She said: "I'm not super close with my family at this point in my life because I feel like I'm very independent. I'm my own individual now, and I’ve built my own family."
The model shared that she had a "fairly normal childhood" despite her famous family.
"But when I look back on my childhood and how I grew up, I have very fond, beautiful memories," she said.
"Obviously, I come from the family that I come from, and I always recognized that that was different."
Feud Rumors
Shortly after the interview was published, Baldwin posted a cryptic selfie video on Instagram that seemed to be in response to his daughter’s quotes.
Baldwin stared into the camera before giving a slight smirk and simply saying, "I love you."
He then looked away from the camera and into the distance before returning his gaze to the camera and smirking a second time.
The actor did have words of praise for his son-in-law Justin Bieber, this past July, as divorce rumors swirled between Hailey and the Canadian singer, 31.
Baldwin described himself as "blessed," because both his daughters have "married two great guys".
RadarOnline.com revealed this week Hailey is becoming worried about Justin’s obsession with guns.
The pop brat triggered more alarm bells when he posted photos showing him blasting away with rifles, shotguns, and handguns in an open field with a box loaded with ammo beside him.
Shirtless and showing off his muscular, tattooed torso, the Baby singer sported safety goggles and protective headphones
Sources said the situation has taken a toll on his six-year marriage to Hailey, mom to their one-year-old son, Jack.
Now, the insider claimed: "Hailey is nervous about his fascination with firearms and trying to get him to find something else to entertain himself with, but there's not much she can do besides keep an eye on him.
"If she pushes too hard, he sulks and quits talking to her or posts another angry diatribe."
The source added: "Justin's a good shot; the problem is he thinks in extremes and makes it the focus of his life. It's not sitting well with people."