FBI to Label All Trans Violent Extremists in 'Nazi Style Persecution of Entire Group' Following Charlie Kirk's Murder
Sept. 19 2025, Published 1:30 p.m. ET
Donald Trump and his administration are said to be hoping to designate transgender people as "violent extremists" following the death of podcaster Charlie Kirk, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Kirk's suspected assassin, Tyler Robinson, who is believed to have been dating his roommate, "a biological male who was transitioning genders," was reportedly tired of the right-wing activist's "hateful" comments.
Are Trans People Being Targeted?
On Wednesday, September 17, during a House Judiciary Committee hearing, FBI director Kash Patel noted, "We're looking at the entire spider web for any of these attacks," when asked about shootings committed by trans individuals.
Then, Attorney General Pam Bondi said "they" are "putting this crazy ideology in our schools," and simply echoed what many on Trump's loyal team have suggested: that a "cult of gender ideology" is the reason behind all of the violence.
Just two days before Kirk's shocking murder, the president called out "transgender insanity," and following the assassination, whined about "the radicals on the left," falsely saying, "they want transgender for everyone."
'Violent Extremism'?
Now, a source told Ken Klippenstein for his Substack the administration is "cynically targeting trans people because the shooter’s lover was trans. The administration has convinced itself that the Charlie Kirk murder exposes some dark conspiracy."
According to the insider, trans individuals will be targeted under the banner of "violent extremism." They noted there is a plan being discussed which would have the FBI treat transgender suspects as a subset of the Bureau’s new threat category, "Nihilistic Violent Extremists" (NVEs).
This classification will now give Trump officials political (and media) cover, as, rather than directly naming transgender people as the enemy, the White House has used terms like "gender ideology extremism."
Trump and his team have been striking down trans people for months, including banning transgender women from traveling to America to compete in professional sports, and also not allowing trans people to serve openly in the military.
Who Is Accused Of Killing Kirk?
Recently, it was reported the Department of Justice was also discussing denying trans people’s right to possess firearms, because transgenderism is a "mental illness."
The president's eldest son, Don Jr., also suggested "TRANTIFA" may be the "greatest domestic terror threat facing America. "TRANTIFA" is a term that now appears in an internal "officer awareness bulletin" circulated by the private Symbol Intelligence Group, which works with the FBI.
Kirk, 31, was shot and killed on September 10 while hosting an event on a college campus in Utah. Robinson, 22, was arrested and charged with aggravated murder, felony discharge of a firearm causing serious bodily injury, and obstruction of justice in connection with the shooting.
Robinson's mother reportedly told police her son had become more interested in politics and supporting LGBTQ+ and transgender issues.
In an alleged text exchange with Robinson's roommate, Lance Twiggs, the accused killer seemed to confess to shooting Kirk and said of his motive, "I had enough of his hatred. Some hate can't be negotiated out."
Another alleged text message from Robinson during the same conversation suggested Twiggs was aware he had been engraving messages on bullets before Kirk's murder, but again, did not appear to notify police.
According to the alleged messages, Robinson also instructed Twiggs to "Delete this exchange" and told them not to speak to any media or law enforcement.