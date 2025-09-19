FBI to Label All Trans Violent Extremists in 'Nazi Style Persecution of Entire Group' Following Charlie Kirk's Murder

Now, a source told Ken Klippenstein for his Substack the administration is "cynically targeting trans people because the shooter’s lover was trans. The administration has convinced itself that the Charlie Kirk murder exposes some dark conspiracy."

According to the insider, trans individuals will be targeted under the banner of "violent extremism." They noted there is a plan being discussed which would have the FBI treat transgender suspects as a subset of the Bureau’s new threat category, "Nihilistic Violent Extremists" (NVEs).

This classification will now give Trump officials political (and media) cover, as, rather than directly naming transgender people as the enemy, the White House has used terms like "gender ideology extremism."

Trump and his team have been striking down trans people for months, including banning transgender women from traveling to America to compete in professional sports, and also not allowing trans people to serve openly in the military.