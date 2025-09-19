Charlie Kirk Suspect's Disturbing Kinks Exposed: Shocking Porn Searches, Pedophile Pal, and 'Furry Shades of Gay' Game Revealed
The man accused of assassinating conservative activist Charlie Kirk led a secret online life of sex-filled internet searches and perverse role-playing games, RadarOnline.com can report.
Tyler Robinson was said to be a fan of fetish sites that would let users act out their "furry fantasies."
Robinson reportedly maintained ties to the "furry" community through an account on FurAffinity.net under the name "Craftin247."
The profile, registered in July 2025, featured artwork and imagery often associated with the subculture.
"Furry" is the nickname given to people who often fantasize about animals with human traits and characteristics, such as walking upright or talking.
The 22-year-old reportedly used "Craftin247" across multiple platforms, including Steam, Snapchat, and Venmo.
A Steam profile under the username listed the "real name" as Tyler and location as Utah, featuring a Kermit the Frog avatar and more than 2,100 hours logged in gameplay.
That site shows he downloaded and played a dating simulator game called "Furry Shades of Gay," according to the Daily Mail. The game describes itself as being about "love, queer relationships, hot gay sex and slapstick humor."
Pedophile Porn
Last week, "Craftin247"'s account on a similar site said they had "recently watched" content created by a user called "RedRusker" – a controversial artist known for gay furry porn sometimes involving minors.
In 2023, "RedRusker" felt the fury of the furries when underage porn cartoons he had drawn resurfaced.
One allegedly depicted a large older humanoid animal having sex with a small, younger humanoid possum who was labeled in the comic as being "age 8."
That May, "RedRusker" allegedly admitted there were about a dozen or so cartoons he made that "depicted underage characters."
The artist allegedly said he felt "guilty as f---" about it and wanted to accept responsibility, promising not to "draw it again."
Roommate's Similar Interests
As RadarOnline.com has previously reported, Robinson's transgender roommate and romantic partner Lance S. Twiggs was also active on Steam under the username "fluxalotl."
That account's prior usernames matched those on one of Twiggs' TikTok profiles, "lanclotl" and "lancelotte", which display their face. In December 2024, Twiggs changed his Steam display name from "Lance" to "Luna."
A search of Reddit also connected usernames allegedly associated with Twiggs to discussions in transgender-focused forums. One account, "lancelott3", carried the display name "flux" and shared personal details that aligned with Twiggs's biography. Posts from the account revealed they discussed medications to "slow beard growth" and "get good hip growth".
Another post recounted: "I was told I was possessed by a demon and then within 30 mins kicked outta the house because I started laughing and wouldn't go to the bishop for a blessing."
Facing Charges
Robinson has been charged with the murder of Kirk, and according to officials, he practically confessed to the killing in a series of online posts and text messages.
Utah County Attorney Jeff Gray connected Robinson's alleged actions to the ongoing debate over gay and trans rights.
"When asked why he did it, Robinson explained there is too much evil in the guy, referring to Charlie Kirk," said Gray, referring to the words of Robibsons's loved ones.
And in a text chat with his roommate, Robinson allegedly said he had to kill Kirk when the opportunity presented itself.
"I had enough of his hatred. Some hate can’t be negotiated out," Robinson reportedly told his roommate, according to Gray. "If I am able to grab my rifle unseen, I will have left no evidence."
Gray said the alleged assassin told his roommate that he had planned the shooting for a little over a week and had hoped to keep it a secret "until I died of old age."