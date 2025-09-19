Charlie Kirk Suspect's Disturbing Kinks Exposed: Shocking Porn Searches, Pedophile Pal, and 'Furry Shades of Gay' Game Revealed

Robinson reportedly maintained ties to the "furry" community through an account on FurAffinity.net under the name "Craftin247."

The profile, registered in July 2025, featured artwork and imagery often associated with the subculture.

"Furry" is the nickname given to people who often fantasize about animals with human traits and characteristics, such as walking upright or talking.

The 22-year-old reportedly used "Craftin247" across multiple platforms, including Steam, Snapchat, and Venmo.

A Steam profile under the username listed the "real name" as Tyler and location as Utah, featuring a Kermit the Frog avatar and more than 2,100 hours logged in gameplay.

That site shows he downloaded and played a dating simulator game called "Furry Shades of Gay," according to the Daily Mail. The game describes itself as being about "love, queer relationships, hot gay sex and slapstick humor."