Deranged Acts, Hidden Truths: Charlie Kirk's Assassin Suspect's Trans Lover 'Didn't Tell Cops What Happened at Their Home'
Sept. 18 2025, Published 3:50 p.m. ET
Authorities have released text messages Charlie Kirk's alleged killer, Tyler Robinson, sent to his roommate, Lance S. Twiggs, who, Utah Governor Spencer Cox said, was transitioning from male to female and was romantically involved with the suspect.
The contents of the messages not only exposed how Robinson allegedly planned the deranged attack but also what information his partner knew and did not immediately share with law enforcement, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Robinson, 22, has been charged with aggravated murder and is being held without bail. He was surrendered to authorities by his family on the evening of September 11, one day after Kirk, 31, was gunned down while speaking in front of thousands at Utah Valley University.
Authorities Release Robinson's Text Message 'Confession' to Trans Partner
According to the text messages, Robinson confessed to Twiggs moments after the father-of-two was shot in the neck, though it does not appear the roommate alerted police.
Robinson allegedly texted Twiggs and instructed them to look under their keyboard, where a note was discovered reading: "I had the opportunity to take out Charlie Kirk and I'm going to take it."
Twiggs replied in shock and disbelief, adding: "You're joking, right????"
The alleged shooter went on to apologize and explain they were going to be "stuck in (Orem)" where UVU's campus is located, "for a little while longer" as they scrambled to retrieve their weapon and flee the crime scene.
Text Message Suggests Roommate Knew About Engraved Bullets
In the initial stages of the assassination investigation, gun shell casings said to belong to the suspect were recovered with anti-fascist inscriptions on them.
Robinson's mother reportedly told police her son had become more interested in politics and supporting LGBTQ+ and transgender issues.
Another alleged text message from Robinson during the same conversation suggested their roommate was aware he had been engraving messages on bullets before Kirk's murder, but again, did not appear to notify police.
The message read: "Remember how I was engraving bullets? The f----- messages are mostly a big meme, if I see 'notices bulges' on Fox News, I might have a stroke."
Robinson Instructs Partner to 'Delete' Text Messages
While authorities have yet to release further information on Robinson's partner, including whether or not they were aware of the alleged killer's opinions of Kirk, Twiggs' messages appeared to suggest they were blindsided.
When Twiggs asked why he shot Kirk, the alleged shooter said because he "had enough of (Kirk's) hatred" and "some hate can't be negotiated out."
Robinson also instructed Twiggs to "Delete this exchange" and ordered them not to speak to any media, law enforcement, or answer any questions.
Robinson Formally Charged With Kirk's Murder
As RadarOnline.com reported, Robinson appeared in court for the first time via video from the Utah County Jail on Tuesday, September 17, and was formally charged with the far-right political commentator's murder. He remained stone cold and silent throughout the hearing aside from stating his full legal name, Tyler James Robinson, at the beginning.
Utah County Attorney Jeff Gray announced the charges of aggravated murder, felony discharge of a firearm, two counts of obstruction of justice, two counts of witness tampering, and committing a violent offense in the presence of a child.
Robinson was hit with obstruction of justice and witness tampering charges over his text messages to Twiggs.
Gray also confirmed prosecutors would be seeking the death penalty.