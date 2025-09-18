EXCLUSIVE: Ben Affleck 'Licking His Wounds' and 'Battling Not to Relapse' Due to 'Huge Grief' Over Ex Jennifer Garner's 'New Wedding Plans'
Sept. 18 2025, Published 3:30 p.m. ET
Ben Affleck is said to be "licking his wounds" and struggling to avoid a relapse as his ex-wife Jennifer Garner prepares to marry her long-term partner John Miller, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The 53-year-old Argo actor, who has openly battled alcoholism for years, has been sober since a 2018 rehab stint but friends now fear the stress of Garner's engagement has left him vulnerable.
Ben's 'Devastated' Over Jen's Engagement
Affleck, who once described their 2015 divorce as "the biggest regret of my life," is now said to be finding it hard to accept Garner is moving on for good.
"Ben is devastated and it's taking a real toll on him," said one insider.
"He's working hard to maintain his sobriety, but the news Jen is getting ready to remarry has shaken him badly.
"Accepting that Jen is about to move on for good with another man feels to him like experiencing the loss all over again."
Garner, 53, was recently photographed in Los Angeles wearing a diamond ring while filming her latest project.
Sources say she has told friends she and Miller, 47, are actively planning their wedding.
"She's already deep into planning – looking at venues, working on the guest list, even the music," said one source.
"Jen has been telling friends that John is her soulmate and that this wedding is definitely happening. She's thrilled to finally be making it official."
The former couple met on the set of Pearl Harbor in 2000, married in 2005 and share three children – Violet, 19, Seraphina, 16, and Samuel, 13.
They divorced in 2015 but have since been praised for their co-parenting.
Affleck, who split from Jennifer Lopez earlier this year after two years of marriage, was even spotted in March hugging Garner on a paintballing trip with their kids, sparking rumors of a reconciliation.
But friends of Garner insist those whispers are unfounded.
"Jen still has a lot of affection for Ben, but only as a friend," said a family pal. "She's been very clear that her future is with John, and she needs Ben to accept that and let go – and so does John!"
Ben's Addiction Confessions
Affleck has spoken candidly about his addiction struggles.
He has admitted to multiple relapses over the years, most recently in 2019 when he said: "Relapse is embarrassing, obviously. I wish it didn't happen. I really wish it wasn't on the Internet for my kids to see."
Testing His Recovery
EXCLUSIVE: Gasbag Sportscaster Stephen A. Smith Eyeing to Replace Howard Stern on SiriusXM as Rumors Swirl The Shock Jock's Iconic Show is Being Axed
Now, those close to him worry Garner’s engagement could test his recovery.
"He's doing his best to stay strong, but the pain is overwhelming," said a longtime friend. "Jen was the great love of his life, and while he values her as a co-parent, seeing her commit to someone else is agonizing.
"He's relying heavily on his sobriety tools to get through it."
Garner herself once described Affleck as "the love of my life" in a 2016 Vanity Fair interview, despite rumors of infidelity and his heavy drinking contributing to their split.
"I ran down the beach to him, and I would again," she said of their wedding day.
Affleck, who is currently co-parenting with Garner while filming recent projects including The Accountant 2, has praised her in public.
He's said: "I'm really lucky that I have a really good co-parent and partner in Jennifer Garner, the kids' mom, who's wonderful and great and we work together well."