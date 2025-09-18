EXCLUSIVE: Ben Affleck 'Licking His Wounds' and 'Battling Not to Relapse' Due to 'Huge Grief' Over Ex Jennifer Garner's 'New Wedding Plans'

Affleck, who once described their 2015 divorce as "the biggest regret of my life," is now said to be finding it hard to accept Garner is moving on for good.

"Ben is devastated and it's taking a real toll on him," said one insider.

"He's working hard to maintain his sobriety, but the news Jen is getting ready to remarry has shaken him badly.

"Accepting that Jen is about to move on for good with another man feels to him like experiencing the loss all over again."

Garner, 53, was recently photographed in Los Angeles wearing a diamond ring while filming her latest project.

Sources say she has told friends she and Miller, 47, are actively planning their wedding.

"She's already deep into planning – looking at venues, working on the guest list, even the music," said one source.

"Jen has been telling friends that John is her soulmate and that this wedding is definitely happening. She's thrilled to finally be making it official."