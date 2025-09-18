Elton John's Warning to Elizabeth Hurley: Rocketman Urges 'Smitten' Model to 'Get a Prenup' as Bizarre Romance With Country Singer Billy Ray Cyrus Gets Serious 

“Elton’s just one of a few friends who are worried she’s being hasty,” a source dished about Hurley, 60, and Cyrus's unlikely romance moving at warp speed.

The spy pointed out the disparity between the duo's net worths.

"Billy's only worth about $15million, and there's no question he’s been bad with his money; he's the first to admit that. He's embarrassed about 1992, when he blew through $61million!" the insider claimed.

Hurley boasts a whopping $50million net worth, thanks to her eponymous swim and beach brand, endorsement deals, and acting and modeling gigs, and lives a lavish life that Cyrus is struggling to keep up with.

"Billy Ray has blown through a lot of money wooing Liz and really went all out for her birthday, but now he's reining himself in," a source spilled after the two began dating. "She loves to keep up with her jet-setting ways and expensive tastes, so all that splurging is taking a serious toll."