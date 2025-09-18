Your tip
Elizabeth Hurley

Elton John's Warning to Elizabeth Hurley: Rocketman Urges 'Smitten' Model to 'Get a Prenup' as Bizarre Romance With Country Singer Billy Ray Cyrus Gets Serious 

Photo of Elton John, Billy Ray Cyrus and Elizabeth Hurley
Source: MEGA

Elton John wants to make sure close pal Elizabeth Hurley protects her massive fortune through a prenup.

Sept. 18 2025, Published 3:00 p.m. ET

Elton John is desperately worried that close pal Elizabeth Hurley's whirlwind romance with Billy Ray Cyrus could lead to a hasty marriage, and he wants the model to protect her fortune, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

The music icon, 78, is concerned that Hurley's massive net worth dwarfs that of her boyfriend and is pleading with her to get a prenuptial agreement in place.

'Being Hasty'

Photo of Elton John and Elizabeth Hurley
Source: MEGA

John and Hurley are longtime close pals, seen here in 2005.

“Elton’s just one of a few friends who are worried she’s being hasty,” a source dished about Hurley, 60, and Cyrus's unlikely romance moving at warp speed.

The spy pointed out the disparity between the duo's net worths.

"Billy's only worth about $15million, and there's no question he’s been bad with his money; he's the first to admit that. He's embarrassed about 1992, when he blew through $61million!" the insider claimed.

Hurley boasts a whopping $50million net worth, thanks to her eponymous swim and beach brand, endorsement deals, and acting and modeling gigs, and lives a lavish life that Cyrus is struggling to keep up with.

"Billy Ray has blown through a lot of money wooing Liz and really went all out for her birthday, but now he's reining himself in," a source spilled after the two began dating. "She loves to keep up with her jet-setting ways and expensive tastes, so all that splurging is taking a serious toll."

'It Has to Be Done'

Photo of Elizabeth Hurley and Billy Ray Cyrus
Source: MEGA

Hurley has only been married once, while Cyrus has tied the knot three times.

"Her friends, like Elton and even Hugh [Grant], aren't giving up," the source claimed. "They get she’s in this lovefest with Billy, but if she’s willing to sign a legal contract, it has to be done in a way that she doesn’t end up worse off."

Hurley has only been married once, tying the knot with Indian textile heir Arun Nayar in March 2007. She filed for divorce in April 2011, and it was finalized the same year.

Cyrus has been married three times. He was married to Cindy Smith from 1986 through 1991. He wed Tish Cyrus in 1993, one year after hitting it big with Achy Breaky Heart. The duo divorced in 2022 after 28 years of marriage. Cyrus rebounded into a brief union with singer Firerose, splitting in June 2024 after a fraught seven-month marriage.

Hurley and Cyrus Shock Fans With Love Reveal

Photo of Elizabeth Hurley and Billy Ray Cyrus
Source: @elizabethhurley1

Hurley loves visiting Cyrus on his Tennessee farm.

Hurley stunned fans when she wished them a "Happy Easter" on April 20, hard launching her relationship with Cyrus in a snuggly photo with the Old Town Road singer kissing her on the cheek.

Up until then, The Royals star kept her romance with Cyrus a secret. The two first met while filming the 2021 holiday flick Father Christmas Is Back.

Hurley and Cyrus recently proved they're still going strong and making their long-distance romance between Nashville and England work. The duo attended the National TV Awards in London on September 10, looking loved-up on the red carpet.

'We're Happy Together'

Photo of Elizabeth Hurley and Billy Ray Cyrus
Source: MEGA

The country-loving couple both own their own farms.

Hurley gushed over her relationship in May, less than a month after going public, sharing how the improbable couple actually had quite a bit in common.

"We are very happy, we both love country music, we both love the country, and we both love our kids. We're happy together," she revealed about her boyfriend.

Even the singer's daughter, Miley Cyrus, has given the couple her stamp of approval.

"I'm being an adult about it," the Flowers hitmaker admitted in June.

"At first it's hard, because the little kid in you reacts before the adult in you can go, 'Yes, that's your dad, but that's just another person that deserves to be in his bliss and to be happy.' My child self has caught up."

