Explosive Bannon Claim: Charlie Kirk Assassin Part of Bigger Plot, Trump Shooting Involved: 'I'm Particularly Not Buying Those Text Messages'

During a press conference, Utah County Attorney Jeffrey S. Gray read text messages between Robinson, 22, and his alleged transgender romantic partner, Lance Twiggs, 22, offering a look inside the "plot" to kill Kirk while he was speaking at his event.

According to the texts released by authorities, Robinson explained the shooting as retaliation against Kirk's "hatred," revealed details about the gun allegedly used and begged his alleged lover to delete the messages.

In one message, Robinson allegedly wrote his trans lover: "I am still ok my love, but am stuck in orem for a little while longer yet. Shouldn't be long until I can come home, but I gotta grab my rifle still. To be honest I had hoped to keep this secret till I died of old age. I am sorry to involve you."

A second message explained more, with Robinson allegedly saying he planned the killing for "a bit over a week I believe," before he added: "I can get close to it but there is a squad car parked right by it. I think they already swept that spot, but I don't wanna chance it.: