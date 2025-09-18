Explosive Bannon Claim: Charlie Kirk Assassin Part of Bigger Plot, Trump Shooting Involved: 'I'm Particularly Not Buying Those Text Messages'
Sept. 18 2025, Published 2:51 p.m. ET
Steve Bannon has claimed Charlie Kirk's assassination is part of a bigger plot.
RadarOnline.com can reveal how the former Trump advisor said he wants investigators to explore any possible links to the attempted assassination of President Donald Trump.
Steve's Claims
During a press conference, Utah County Attorney Jeffrey S. Gray read text messages between Robinson, 22, and his alleged transgender romantic partner, Lance Twiggs, 22, offering a look inside the "plot" to kill Kirk while he was speaking at his event.
According to the texts released by authorities, Robinson explained the shooting as retaliation against Kirk's "hatred," revealed details about the gun allegedly used and begged his alleged lover to delete the messages.
In one message, Robinson allegedly wrote his trans lover: "I am still ok my love, but am stuck in orem for a little while longer yet. Shouldn't be long until I can come home, but I gotta grab my rifle still. To be honest I had hoped to keep this secret till I died of old age. I am sorry to involve you."
A second message explained more, with Robinson allegedly saying he planned the killing for "a bit over a week I believe," before he added: "I can get close to it but there is a squad car parked right by it. I think they already swept that spot, but I don't wanna chance it.:
However, former Trump advisor Bannon does not believe the text messages are giving the public the entire picture about the horrific murder of Kirk.
'I'm particularly not buying those text messages, it just seems too stilted, too much like a script – actually, like a bad script.
Bannon said on his War Room podcast: "So we got to get to the bottom of it.
"You've got to get to the bottom of these groups, you've got to get to the bottom of Antifa, you've got to see if there's any connections to Butler.
"We've got a whole lot of work to do, and no, I'm not buying the script that was in the text messages."
Bannon was referring to the attempted assassination of Trump in July 2024.
Bannon Blasts Robinson
After murderering Kirk infront of thousands of people, Robinson allegedly was more concerned about losing the rifle that belongs to his grandfather, according to the text messages released.
Bannon raged: "You just murdered the most important young person in the conservative movement, you shot him down like a dog, and you're telling me you're texting, 'Dad's going to be very upset I lost grandpa's rifle.' Are you kidding me? You expect me to believe that!?
"How did the guy have time to write a sonnet? How did he worry about 'Dad's really going to be upset about grandpa's rifle?'
"Dude, I think your father may be upset that you shot a man in cold blood in front of the world. I am absolutely not buying this."
Charged With Murder And Facing The Death Penalty
Kirk's alleged killer has officially been charged with aggravated murder, felony discharge of a firearm causing serious bodily injury and obstruction of justice in connection with the shooting.
Robinson is currently being held without bail in a Provo, Utah jail. He is expected to face the death penalty.
At an afternoon press conference announcing the charges, Utah County Attorney Jeff Gray said: "The murder of Charlie Kirk is an American tragedy.
"Charlie Kirk was murdered while engaging in one of our most sacred and cherished American rights, the bedrock of our democratic republic, the free exchange of ideas and a search for truth, understanding and a more perfect union."
He added: "It is also an offense against the state and to the peace and enjoyment of the people of Utah and of all those who visit here."