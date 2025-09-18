Did Priscilla 'Push' Elvis to Death? Presley's Widow, 80, Accused of 'Pressing the King of Rock Over Finances' Before He Suffered Fatal Heart Attack at 42

In an amended $50million lawsuit brought on by Brigitte Kruse and Kevin Fialko, Priscilla has been accused of placing "undue [financial] pressure" on the King of Rock and Roll in 1977, "pushing him to his death," just a month before he passed away at just 42 years old.

"Despite enriching herself and extracting millions of dollars from Elvis, she then placed an onerous financial demand on Graceland on or around June 20, 1977, in the amount of [$750,000]," Kruse and Fialko, who are suing for fraud and breach of contract, claimed.

Priscilla has already denied the "despicable" claim.

The court chaos kicked off after Priscilla accused Kruse and Fialko of elder abuse and financial fraud, alleging they stole $1million from her.