Did Priscilla 'Push' Elvis to Death? Presley's Widow, 80, Accused of 'Pressing the King of Rock Over Finances' Before He Suffered Fatal Heart Attack at 42
Sept. 18 2025, Published 2:45 p.m. ET
Priscilla Presley continues to be buried in wild allegations, as this time she's being accused of "pushing" her ex-husband, Elvis Presley, to an early grave, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The 80-year-old has been battling her former business partners after she accused them of fraud, and in response, they have made head-turning allegations, including that Priscilla also "pulled the plug" on her daughter, Lisa Marie Presley.
What Is Priscilla Accused Of Doing?
In an amended $50million lawsuit brought on by Brigitte Kruse and Kevin Fialko, Priscilla has been accused of placing "undue [financial] pressure" on the King of Rock and Roll in 1977, "pushing him to his death," just a month before he passed away at just 42 years old.
"Despite enriching herself and extracting millions of dollars from Elvis, she then placed an onerous financial demand on Graceland on or around June 20, 1977, in the amount of [$750,000]," Kruse and Fialko, who are suing for fraud and breach of contract, claimed.
Priscilla has already denied the "despicable" claim.
The court chaos kicked off after Priscilla accused Kruse and Fialko of elder abuse and financial fraud, alleging they stole $1million from her.
Lisa Marie's Final Moments?
Priscilla's civil suit accused Kruse of being a "con artist and pathological liar" who allegedly "fraudulently induced" Elvis' widow into signing contracts that gave Kruse and her partners, including Fialko, 80 percent of her income.
In response, the duo hit back and alleged in court documents that Priscilla "ignored the warning signs" just before Lisa Marie died from cardiac arrest in 2023 at the age of 54.
The lawsuit also alleges Priscilla gave her only daughter cocaine, pushed Scientology on her, and rushed to take her off life support, all in an attempt to be the sole receiver of Elvis' $500million fortune.
According to Kruse and Fialko, "After Lisa died, Priscilla demanded that Kruse and Fialko, who only now claim to understand her true motives, purchase the domain name www.thequeenofrockandroll.com."
The business pair also claimed Priscilla was "hell bent" on taking out the 54-year-old for good.
According to the complaint: "Priscilla rushed to West Hills Hospital, and despite Lisa's clear directive to 'prolong her life,' Priscilla pulled the plug within hours of Lisa being admitted, and before her granddaughter Riley (Keough) was able to get to the hospital."
Priscilla's attorney, Marty Singer, told TMZ the lawsuit is "nothing more than a sad and vicious attempt to falsely tarnish the reputation of an eighty-year-old woman."
"These fabricated claims have absolutely no validity, and we are confident this case will be dismissed," he added.
Priscilla's 'Damage Control' Ploy?
Despite her denial, Priscilla has also been accused of trying to push all the bad publicity to the back burner to sell her upcoming memoir, Softly, as I Leave You: Life After Elvis.
In her book, Priscilla touches on the death of Lisa Marie.
"It was the second saddest day of my life, other than losing Elvis. It took a long time to come to terms with the fact that Lisa was gone," she recalled to People.
However, Kruse and Fialko's lawyer, Jordan Matthews, exclusively told RadarOnline.com: "It’s disappointing to see public figures attempt to revise significant facts about history for the sake of damage control.
"The recent stories involving Priscilla Beaulieu Presley raise serious questions, particularly given the well-documented facts we have presented and the documented alleged estrangement between her and Lisa Marie at the time of Lisa’s passing."
He added: "Consistency matters and changing the story after the fact only undermines credibility. We look forward to deposing Ms. Beaulieu Presley under penalty of perjury, where the truth will be confirmed."