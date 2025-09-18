EXCLUSIVE: How Robert Redford Made Jane Fonda, Meryl Streep and More Weak at The Knees — 'I Live For Sex Scenes With Him'
Sept. 18 2025, Published 2:10 p.m. ET
Falling in love with Robert Redford apparently required very little actual acting for many of Hollywood's biggest leading ladies.
The sexy star, who passed away earlier this week at 89, was remembered fondly by his on-screen romantic partners.
Redford's rugged good looks made him a Hollywood sex symbol throughout the 1960s and 1970s. The Barefoot in the Park star once said the key was to treat his partners with love.
"I’ve always had a rather romantic view of women," he said. "I liked them and I liked putting them on a pedestal to some degree."
That charisma shone through in his chemistry with his co-stars.
Jane Fonda, who starred with Redford in four movies, once gushed: "I live for sex scenes with him. The only problem with working with Bob is that I just look into his ... I kind of fall into his eyes and forget my dialogue."
Love Story
Now 87, Fonda confessed she agreed to co-star with Redford in 2017's Our Souls at Night, their last movie together, simply for one last romp.
"I wanted to see what it was like to fall in love with him again," Fonda reminisced. "In Barefoot in the Park, we played that young love just getting married, and now we’ve played old people's love — and old people's sex."
Meryl Streep, who was the actor’s lover in the 1985 megahit Out of Africa, said: "I developed this huge crush on him, which made it easier to do the love story. He’s really wonderful to work with. He has an unusual quality for a man — he has a very receptive way about him and is an incredibly good listener."
One of Out of Africa’s sexiest moments was when their characters first locked lips, which was a shock to Streep, 76, who admitted Redford was "the best kisser I ever met in the movies."
The Way They Were
Superstar Barbra Streisand, who sizzled on-screen with Redford in The Way We Were, once said the key to his super sexiness is in his mystery.
"You never quite know what he’s thinking," the 83-year-old said. "He understands the power of restraint. You’re never going to get it all, and that’s the secret, I think the mystery. That’s what makes you want to keep looking at him."
Faye Dunaway, 84, had the tough task of having to act in total fear of Redford, whose character kidnaps her in 1975's Three Days of the Condor. It was easier said than done.
"We had some trouble, I have to say, because my character was kidnapped by him and in mortal fear... and you can't have those feelings about Redford. You just say, 'Yes! Fine! Good!' because he’s so gorgeous and he has such a kind of wonderful charisma."
Love IRL
While many wanted him, in real life, Redford's heart belonged to artist Sibylle Szaggars. The two had been married since 2009 and welcomed four children and seven grandchildren together.
Redford himself was taken back by his status as a sex symbol, previously confessing: "I never thought of myself as a glamorous guy, a handsome guy – any of that stuff. This glamour image can be a real handicap."
He joked when awed women would approach him on the street, they would say breathlessly, "Are you really Robert Redford?"
And he would slyly reply: "Only when I’m alone."