EXCLUSIVE: How Robert Redford Made Jane Fonda, Meryl Streep and More Weak at The Knees — 'I Live For Sex Scenes With Him'

Redford's rugged good looks made him a Hollywood sex symbol throughout the 1960s and 1970s. The Barefoot in the Park star once said the key was to treat his partners with love.

"I’ve always had a rather romantic view of women," he said. "I liked them and I liked putting them on a pedestal to some degree."

That charisma shone through in his chemistry with his co-stars.

Jane Fonda, who starred with Redford in four movies, once gushed: "I live for sex scenes with him. The only problem with working with Bob is that I just look into his ... I kind of fall into his eyes and forget my dialogue."