EXCLUSIVE: Priscilla's Legal War Erupts — Presley's Ex-Business Partners Issue Blistering Statement Accusing Elvis' Widow of Doing 'Damage Control' Before Book Launch... After Claiming She 'Killed Lisa Marie'
Sept. 17 2025, Published 7:22 p.m. ET
Just days before the release of her tell-all memoir, Priscilla Presley has come under fire once again from her former business partners who are now suing her over accusations of fraud, RadarOnline.com can report.
Elvis Presley's ex-wife has already been accused of "masterminding a scheme to defraud them, using her celebrity status to destroy reputations and exploiting the tragic death of (daughter) Lisa Marie" for financial gain.
In her new memoir Softly, as I Leave You: Life After Elvis, Priscilla reveals her life's changes and challenges after the singing legend died of a drug overdose in 1977.
That includes the death of her and Elvis's only daughter Lisa Marie two years ago.
Priscilla told People: "It was the second saddest day of my life, other than losing Elvis. It took a long time to come to terms with the fact that Lisa was gone."
Scathing Letter
However, the business partners have been claiming for weeks that Priscilla knowingly and willingly "pulled the plug" on her ailing daughter to regain control of Elvis' legacy, and their lawyer, entertainment attorney Jordan Matthews, sent Radar a scathing rebuttal statement.
"It’s disappointing to see public figures attempt to revise significant facts about history for the sake of damage control," he wrote. "The recent stories involving Priscilla Beaulieu Presley raise serious questions, particularly given the well-documented facts we have presented and the documented alleged estrangement between her and Lisa Marie at the time of Lisa’s passing.
"Consistency matters and changing the story after the fact only undermines credibility. We look forward to deposing Ms. Beaulieu Presley under penalty of perjury where the truth will be confirmed."
Dueling Lawsuits
Priscilla, 80, had previously accused her former partners of elder abuse and financial fraud.
In response, defendants Brigitte Kruse and Kevin Fialko filed a countersuit demanding $50million and alleged in court documents that Priscilla "ignored the warning signs" just before Lisa Marie died from cardiac arrest in 2023 at the age of 54.
According to the lawsuit, Priscilla was aware that Lisa Marie was "getting ready to remove her as the sole trustee of Lisa's irrevocable life insurance trust and was threatening to sue her in connection with mismanaging Lisa's finances."
The suit alleges Priscilla rushed to order doctors to remove her daughter from life support – before Lisa Marie's daughter, Riley Keough, even had a chance to get to the hospital to say goodbye – and apparently acted immediately to process the will.
Priscilla's Pain
Priscilla's attorney, Marty Singer, called the lawsuit "nothing more than a sad and vicious attempt to falsely tarnish the reputation of an eighty-year-old woman."
An insider agreed, telling Radar: "She’s not coping at all with the claims, but she’s at the point she’s tired of fighting the lies about her and her family," the source said.
The insider insisted any claims Priscilla wanted Lisa Marie out of the way couldn't be further from the truth.
"She would give anything – her own life if she could – to have Lisa Marie back. It’s incomprehensible that she is facing these claims after burying her own daughter."