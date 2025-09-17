EXCLUSIVE: Priscilla's Legal War Erupts — Presley's Ex-Business Partners Issue Blistering Statement Accusing Elvis' Widow of Doing 'Damage Control' Before Book Launch... After Claiming She 'Killed Lisa Marie'

Just days before the release of her tell-all memoir, Priscilla Presley has come under fire once again from her former business partners who are now suing her over accusations of fraud, RadarOnline.com can report.

Elvis Presley's ex-wife has already been accused of "masterminding a scheme to defraud them, using her celebrity status to destroy reputations and exploiting the tragic death of (daughter) Lisa Marie" for financial gain.