Putin Drafts 'Playboy' Magazine Editor to Fight in Ukraine War as He's Sent to Frontline

Vladimir Putin has tapped an unlikely source to suit up for Russia and fight on the frontline in Ukraine.

Former Playboy Russia editor-in-chief Vladimir Lyaporov has been drafted by the deranged despot as tensions and World War III fears escalate across the region, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Lyaporov, 48, was said to sign a contract with Moscow's defense ministry agreeing to fight in Putin's war, so allegations against him in an embezzlement lawsuit involving two London-based companies were scrapped.