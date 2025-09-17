Putin Drafts 'Playboy' Magazine Editor to Fight in Ukraine War as He's Sent to Frontline
Sept. 17 2025, Published 7:00 p.m. ET
Vladimir Putin has tapped an unlikely source to suit up for Russia and fight on the frontline in Ukraine.
Former Playboy Russia editor-in-chief Vladimir Lyaporov has been drafted by the deranged despot as tensions and World War III fears escalate across the region, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Lyaporov, 48, was said to sign a contract with Moscow's defense ministry agreeing to fight in Putin's war, so allegations against him in an embezzlement lawsuit involving two London-based companies were scrapped.
Putin Sends 'Playboy' Editor to the Frontlines
The former magazine editor was previously accused on Russian state TV of orchestrating a financial pyramid scheme in which eight people reportedly lost over $600,000 collectively.
Russian state news agency TASS reported authorities froze 30million rubies, about $357,000, across Lyaporov's bank accounts, and he was placed under a travel ban. TASS further claimed Lyaporov confessed on one charge before retracting his testimony.
He was charged with fraud under Part 4 of Article 159 of the Russian Criminal Code, which carried a sentence of up to 10 years behind bars.
Lyaporov's case had been ongoing since August but was dropped when he agreed to join Putin's troops in Ukraine.
This isn't the first time Putin, 72, has turned to drafting criminals as his troops suffered devastating losses in the seemingly never-ending war.
As RadarOnline.com reported, the desperate despot has even turned to recruiting soccer players to serve as paratroopers in the war.
Lyaporov will be joining the conflict as tensions are particularly high following increased threats from Putin's cronies against NATO members.
Poland recently raised alarm over an air threat detected near the Ukraine border, days after the country shot down dozens of Russian drones in its airspace. NATO members responded by sending planes to patrol the skies alongside Poland's military.
WWIII On The Horizon?
While the threat was lifted without any incident, Putin's attack dog Vladimir Solovyov whipped up panic when he falsely claimed on state TV that France was sending nuclear missiles on planes to Poland.
He told viewers the British pilots "want to die" and that the "French Rafale fighters deployed to Poland are capable of carrying nuclear weapons."
Solovyov admitted photographs showed the French planes "arrived without nuclear weapons" but quickly noted the nuclear warheads "can be delivered at any time."
The state TV host added: "Well, Paris, wait for the nuclear dawn. This is a serious escalation. We must consider these planes; each of their takeoffs for us is the beginning of a nuclear war."
Putin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov echoed Solovyov and alleged the response in Poland proved "NATO is at war with Russia."
Peskov said: "This is obvious and requires no further proof… NATO is de facto involved in this war."
While NATO has not officially entered the Ukraine war, the Kremlin and critics alike have slammed the aid extended to Ukraine by alliance members.