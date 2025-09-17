EXCLUSIVE: Elton John's Ghoulish Goodbye Gifts to Family Revealed As He Nears Death — 'He's Turning His Creaking Body Parts Into Jewelry!'

It details how John, following a double knee replacement, had his kneecaps preserved and fashioned into a necklace with designer Theo Fennell.

Now, insiders say he plans to extend the idea to create more ghoulish goodbye gifts for his family."

Elton has made it clear that the kneecaps were just the start," a source close to the star told us.

"He's already talking about leaving vials of his blood for his sons and making sure his ashes are turned into jewelry so his family can wear him close forever. He calls it part of his legacy and thinks it will keep him close to their hearts – literally, if they are wearing necklaces containing pieces of his body."

In the Touched by Gold documentary, John recounted: "When I had my kneecaps removed, the left one first and then the right, I asked my surgeon if I could keep the kneecaps, which she was rather startled about."

His surgeon later told him he had the "worst knees" he had ever operated on.