'Moron!': Michael Keaton Faces Backlash After Being Slammed for 'Irony’ Remark While Commenting on Charlie Kirk’s Death

Picture of Michael Keaton and Charlie Kirk
Source: MEGA

Michael Keaton has been slammed for making remarks about Charlie Kirk's assassination.

Sept. 17 2025, Published 6:53 p.m. ET

Michael Keaton has sparked fury following "clueless" remarks relating to Charlie Kirk's murder.

RadarOnline.com can reveal the Hollywood actor, 74, drew criticism for saying the "irony" of the conservative influencer being killed with a gun was "unbelievable".

Controversial Comments

Picture of Michael Keaton
Source: MEGA

Keaton was blasted for saying there was 'irony' to Kirk's death.

The MAGA influencer — who was a staunch advocate of gun rights — was killed while in the midst of an exchange about mass shootings with a left-wing audience member, with transgender perpetrators as the point of contention.

Former Batman star Keaton, an outspoken supporter of liberal causes, gave an address about Kirk at the Investigative Reporters and Editors’ 50th anniversary gala on Monday.

He said: "Before we start to get into the meat of this thing, I'm going to take a minute to say that, regardless of how I probably - not probably - have disagreed with many things he said, Charlie Kirk leaves behind two kids and a wife. You gotta remember that.

"Because in the end, shooting people will never answer anything, and the irony that he was killed with a gun is unbelievable."

'Fueling Hate'

Picture of Charlie Kirk
Source: MEGA

Kirk was a staunch advocate of gun rights.

His remarks drew criticism from both sides of the aisle on social media, as Kirk's fans slammed the "irony" line, while left-wing commenters reacted with derision to Keaton's expression of sympathy for Kirk's widow Erika and their two toddlers.

Speaking about the latter, one social media user wrote: "Maybe Charlie should have thought of that possibility though.

"It was pretty reckless of him to continue down the same path, put himself in the limelight and then spew garbage that infuriated people.

"He didn't think about his children or wife. Because he loved the money too much."

'Third Grade Education On Display'

Picture of Michael Keaton
Source: MEGA

Keaton was branded a 'moron' for his comments.

"Why does everyone want us to care about this idiot that got what he deserved??????" wrote another, as a third snapped: "The wife was complicit in everything Charlie stood for and vows to continue his 'legacy' now that he's gone so it's f--- her forever!"

"The thing about 'he who will not be named' who's a pile of s---," wrote another. "All these white celebrities adding that he had two kids and a wife. NOBODY CARES!"

"Hard to mourn someone who fueled hate and defended atrocities," sniffed still another. "His legacy is stained by the suffering he chose to support."

Picture of Charlie Kirk
Source: MEGA

Kirk was fatally shot in the neck last week during an event at Utah Valley University.

Kirk's admirers also responded with outrage, such as one who wrote: "It's not 'irony'. It's your run of the mill sick f--k leftists. But I wouldn't expect Keaton, a devout s---lib, to understand that the left is who we have to defend ourselves from."

"Charlie defended the second amendment so we'd be able to protect ourselves from a tyrannical government, not so that we could shoot people in the throat because we don't like the things they say in debate," another noted.

"This right here is why sooo many people checked out of watching anything Hollywood creates," a third fumed. "Michael Keaton is truly a moron when you hear him speak. 3rd grade education on display again."

"I like how they have to say first I disagree with this person before saying oh my God this is such a tragedy," observed another, as still another wrote: "All lost ready to commit to giving condolences but not quite there."

