'Moron!': Michael Keaton Faces Backlash After Being Slammed for 'Irony’ Remark While Commenting on Charlie Kirk’s Death

The MAGA influencer — who was a staunch advocate of gun rights — was killed while in the midst of an exchange about mass shootings with a left-wing audience member, with transgender perpetrators as the point of contention.

Former Batman star Keaton, an outspoken supporter of liberal causes, gave an address about Kirk at the Investigative Reporters and Editors’ 50th anniversary gala on Monday.

He said: "Before we start to get into the meat of this thing, I'm going to take a minute to say that, regardless of how I probably - not probably - have disagreed with many things he said, Charlie Kirk leaves behind two kids and a wife. You gotta remember that.

"Because in the end, shooting people will never answer anything, and the irony that he was killed with a gun is unbelievable."